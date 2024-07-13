Pawn Stars fan reveals they want anyone but Corey Harrison behind the counter

Fans of Pawn Stars all have their favorite characters on the show, from Rick Harrison to his son Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

During a recent episode on the History Channel’s YouTube channel, fans called one of the three their least favorite during buying transactions.

Recently, fans were excited to see Rick Harrison lose, as reported by Monsters and Critics. The seller and Rick were locked into a haggling war in a deciding coin toss flip; Rick lost and had to pay more for a sundial.

The fans usually love to see Chumlee since he brings an element of fun to the show. He and Rick travel together often while promoting Pawn Stars, even to different countries.

The Pawn Star employee that fans have the most trouble with is Corey Harrison, and this latest episode on YouTube is no different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans have chided Corey because he sometimes doesn’t want to be at work, which is evident in his demeanor. This time, they think he’s going to “lowball” a seller and aren’t happy about that.

Fans are upset that this seller has to deal with Corey

In a recent episode of Pawn Stars, a Civil War Pistol is up for sale, and fans do not like that Corey Harrison is behind the counter.

The seller, Adam, wanted to sell his Civil War-era Derringer three-barrel pistol. Corey described it as a “girl gun” since it was smaller than most pistols.

Adam wanted to get $4,000 for the gun, and Corey decided to call in an expert who then valued it at a low $2000 retail.

After shooting it and ensuring it worked, Corey said, “This is where I do my thing.”

He explained to the potential seller that he needed to double his money and would only offer a firm $800, and the disappointed seller declined.

This low offer made fans remark about Corey showing their displeasure at the segment on YouTube.

One fan said, “Corey always tried to lowball the seller.” Another fan tried to explain how pawn shops work, “If they always give the seller what they wanted, they would be out of business.”

Another fan agreed that Corey gives lowball offers: “I concur. If I walk in there needing to sell something, I hope it’s anyone behind the counter than Corey.”

Fans react to a clip from Pawn Stars where they are sure Corey will give a “lowball” offer. Pic credit: @PawnStars/Youtube

New episodes of Pawn Stars are airing on History Channel

Pawn Stars has dropped a new trailer featuring glimpses of the new episodes on Wednesday nights on History.

In one scene, Rick speaks about looking at the most expensive coin in the world, valued at more than 19 million dollars.

The boys are indeed back and ready to entertain on the History Channel.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.