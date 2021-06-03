Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are together again in Hallmark Channel’s You Had Me at Aloha

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith star in the movie You Had Me at Aloha, which is part of the Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights series. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Hallmark Channel will kick off its annual Summer Nights movie event Saturday, June 5, at 9/8c with the first of four original films, You Had Me at Aloha.

The romantic comedy stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith as Paige and Ben, two very different travel bloggers forced to collaborate on a TV show about Hawaii. Though they clash at first, eventually they learn how to work together and end up finding romance in the Aloha State.

“Hawaii is the perfect place to shoot a romantic comedy because it’s the most beautiful place on earth,” Hutton said in a Hallmark Channel preview. “We have the beaches, we have the jungle, we have waterfalls.”

“It couldn’t have been better anywhere else in the world,” Smith said.

Together again

The stars developed the project together.

“She said, ‘I want to be a travel blogger,’” Smith said. “And I said, ‘Great. I’ll be the exact opposite of everything you want to be in your character.”

Hutton and Smith are a regular feature on the Hallmark Channel. The two play husband and wife Leland and Rosemary Coulter on the series When Calls the Heart, which has run for eight seasons on the network, with a ninth in the works. They also starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells.

Great chemistry

Fans expressed excitement on social media to see the two working together outside of When Calls the Heart. On Facebook one wrote, “LOVE these two together. They have special chemistry! They make a movie come alive.”

In real life, Hutton is married to actor Danny Dorosh, while Smith is married to Corrine Clark. The pair agrees their onscreen partnership is a good one. In a 2020 interview on Home and Family with Debbie Matenopoulos and Mark Steines, Hutton and Smith said they often try to make each other laugh while filming.

You Had Me at Aloha will be the first of four original Hallmark movies to air on Saturdays during the month of June as part of the Summer Nights event.

The Baker’s Son, starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty, will debut Saturday, June 12 at 9/8c. Her Pen Pal, starring Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse, will debut Saturday, June 19 at 9/8c. Sand Dollar Cove, starring Aly Michalka had Michael Murray, will debut Saturday, June 26 at 9/8c.

You Had Me at Aloha will air on Hallmark Channel Saturday, June 5, at 9/8c.