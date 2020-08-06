P-Valley Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

In P-Valley, viewers set out on a deep journey into the Mississippi Delta with the mysterious Autumn Night as she goes to work at The Pynk, the hottest strip club in the area.

The American drama series created by Katori Hall recently arrived on Starz in July. It has already received critical acclaim for its cast of characters and overall storytelling focused on the Dirty South.

The show is based on Hall’s original play and features a “Trap music meets film noir” style.

After just one season, many viewers will be anticipating P-Valley Season 2 on Starz. Here’s what we know about a second season happening, cast details, and potential release date.

P-Valley Season 2 and all related news.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of P-Valley?

Just a few weeks after P-Valley officially premiered on Starz, they officially renewed the series for a second season.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the series set a new record on the Starz App, ranking as the network’s most-viewed premiere. It’s popularity continued as viewership was said to have gone up week-to-week.

That made it a no-brainer to renew the show about Mississippi’s Dirty Delta for a second season.

Katori Hall, who created the series based on her play P***y Valley, said she was “beyond overjoyed” by the renewal announcement.

“Despite the challenges we faced in bringing the stories of marginalized and stigmatized folks to the small screen, P-Valley debuted on Starz at the right time — in this moment in which we as a nation have been forced to consider how we treat our most disenfranchised citizens,” Hall said.

“I am so grateful for this chance to get back up on that pole and to dig deeper into the lives and stories of the Pynk family,” she added.

Starz head of originals Christina Davis praised the show as “a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters.”

“We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season,” Davis commented.

Release date latest: When does P-Valley Season 2 come out?

P-Valley’s debut season arrived on Starz on July 12, 2020. Unlike Netflix, where viewers get all episodes released on one day, Starz releases a new episode each week. There are a total of eight for Season 1.

The season finale was set to air in early September.

As of right now, much of the production schedule for television and movies is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, it probably won’t be until sometime in mid-to-late 2021 that we see the release of P-Valley Season 2.

We’ll provide updates as they arrive with regards to the show’s second season release schedule.

P-Valley Season 2 cast updates

P-Valley brings a unique cast of characters who are involved with The Pynk in Mississippi. Most are employees, patrons, or other outsiders who are involved in the lives of the key characters.

Elarica Johnson plays one of the main characters in Autumn Night, who viewers meet at the very start of the series. It’d be a major surprise if she didn’t return to this role as one of the stars of the show.

Another major character is Mercedes Sundayz (Brandee Evans), the club’s longtime stripper.

Also, The Pynk’s HBIC Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), along with dancers Keyshawn, aka Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Gidget (Skyler Joy), are all pivotal characters at the club.

During Season 1, viewers also met rapper Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), attorney Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers), Mercedes’ mother Patrice Woodbine (Harriet D. Foy), and The Pynk’s bouncer Diamond (Tyler Lepley).

Actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy, The 100) played the role of Mayor Tydell Ruffin.

Several episodes into the first season, actor Josh Ventura who is part of the dance crew Kinjaz from NBC’s World of Dance, was cast in a recurring role as Wayne Kyle.

His character is a former party boy who must take hold of his family’s finances while at odds with his half-black, half-brother, Corbin.

As cast updates arrive for Season 2, we’ll present them here.

P-Valley Season 2 spoilers

As of this update, just four episodes of eight had officially aired for P-Valley.

So far, viewers have met a number of the major characters involved in the stories surrounding The Pynk. That includes Uncle Clifford, the club’s “HBIC” owner who is having financial difficulties. The club is in danger of being overtaken by men looking to build a casino over it.

The arrival of the mysterious Autumn Night as the new girl at the strip club to take over Mercedes’ spot is also a key part of the story. The two women have tense arguments during their times on screen together.

However, Mercedes is looking to buy a property after saving up to start her own business. She plans to finally leave The Pynk after her time there and offer lessons for prospective dancers at her own gym.

By episode four, it’s time for Mercedes’ “Last Dance,” but viewers never see that happen. She gets her send-off and well wishes, but ultimately her mother buys that property out from under her, using Mercedes’ money.

Mercedes goes to confront Patrice, her pastor mother, who took the money to start her own church.

That leads to the two women being taken away in separate cop cars at the end of the fourth episode.

In addition to that, viewers see Keyshawn dance in place of Mercedes with rapper Lil’ Murda’s new song playing over the speakers. When Uncle Clifford learns Lil Murda’s song is about him, the two ultimately hook up in the club’s office.

Another critical aspect of the series includes Autumn using Lakiesha Savage’s identity to take money from her.

Viewers learn that Autumn’s real name is Haley, and she gets into a relationship with Andre, a married man who has been suspiciously taking pictures of her.

P-Valley airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.