Ozark Season 4: Book, based on Ruth Langmore, released ahead of final season

Ruth Langmore is set to return in the final season of the popular Netflix series Ozark. Pic credit: Netflix

Earlier this month, a book was released by popular Ozark character Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner.

The book titled I Don’t Know Sh*t About F*ck: The Official Ozark Guide to Life by Ruth Langmore is a tribute to the character’s foul mouth.

The 128-page book is a quick read, which a synopsis describes as follows:

“Discover the rich philosophy of Ruth Langmore, everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed criminal, in this irreverent, playful, and profanity-laden ‘guide to life’ inspired by the hit Netflix television series Ozark.”

Ruth Langmore is a 19-year-old who comes from a family of petty criminals. However, she is intelligent, proving capable of running Marty’s money laundering businesses at a young age.

Marty Byrde sees potential in her, and she progressively becomes closer to the family running a dangerous money laundering scheme in the Ozarks.

The book is written from the first-person perspective of Langmore, who gives away her secrets to her survival skills.

“A born survivor, Ruth knows a thing or two about persevering through life’s most difficult situations. In this blunt but profound guide to life, Ruth herself shows you how to navigate your own personal blindsides, while simultaneously learning the skills you need to thrive. So, listen motherf**kers, and forget everything you think you know,” a description for the book reads.

Ozark Season 4 release date

Ozark Season 4 is the final season, and it will be split into two parts. Last month Netflix released a date announcement teaser, which revealed the first part will arrive on January 21, 2022.

“The Byrdes are back, and the stakes have never been higher,” Netflix teased with an official first look trailer, revealing the series picks up after the stunning cliffhanger of the third season.

This week the streaming giant dropped another teaser, which was a quick recap highlighting the last three seasons.

What to expect in Ozark Season 4

Following the death of Ben Davis, Ruth split from the Byrde family and linked with their nemesis Darlene Snell.

However, in sacrificing Ben, the Byrde family earned the loyalty of cartel boss Omar Navarro.

Now that the Byrde’s have gotten rid of Helen Pierce, fans can expect them to work more directly with Navarro. However, investigators are closing in on Marty and Wendy, and in addition, they may have made a very capable enemy in Ruth and Darlene.

Ozark Season 4 part 1 is released on January 21, 2022, and the second part is expected to arrive later in the year.