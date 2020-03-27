Where is Ozark Season 3 filmed? Here are the filming locations for the series

All 10 episodes of Ozark Season 3 dropped on Netflix earlier today (March 27), much to the delight of fans who have been looking forward to the return of the Byrde family — Marty, Wendy, and their kids, Charlotte and Jonah — since Season 2 arrived in August 2018.

The crime drama follows financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who gets involved in Mexican cartel drug money laundering schemes. He is forced to relocate his family from a Chicago suburb to Missouri, where they become deeply involved in crime.

Ozark Season 3 picks up where Season 2 ended

The Season 2 finale ended with Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) set to launch their casino boat to further pursue money laundering for the Mexican drug cartel.

Ozark Season 3 follows Marty and Wendy using their casino boat to launder more millions for the drug cartels.

If you’ve been watching Ozark Season 3 today on Netflix, you might have wondered where the picturesque scenes in the series were filmed.

Here is all that you need to know.

Where is Ozark Season 3 filmed?

The series is set in the mountainous Ozarks region of Missouri in the U.S. The series has so far treated fans to stunning shots of the mountain ranges of the Ozarks.

Although the series is set in the Ozarks, most of the filming was not in Missouri, but in the Atlanta area of Georgia. According to Atlas of Wonders, the showrunners chose to film in Georgia to take advantage of state tax incentives.

The website Hollywood Filming Locations notes that the production crew for Ozark Season 3 was spotted filming in multiple public and private locations in the state of Georgia.

The major filming locations in Georgia were in Atlanta, Canton, Norcross, Woodstock, Braselton, and Marietta.

Although some of the Lake of The Ozarks shots were actually done in the Ozarks, most of the picturesque lakefront scenery depicting Ozarks waterfront resorts in Missouri was actually filmed at sites in Georgia — including at Lakes Allatoona and Lanier.

For instance, the Blue Cat Lodge in the series was filmed at The Little River Grill, a restaurant located by Lake Allatoona, at 6979 Bells Ferry Road, Canton.

The production crew reportedly constructed a set at the restaurant inspired by the real-life Alhonna Resort and Marina in the Ozarks.

The Byrde family house was filmed at Flowery Branch, located off Gaines Ferry Road with Bailey Drive, close to the Lake Lanier.

Similarly, the exterior of the Lickity Splitz Dance club in the series was filmed in Norcross at the Motel 6 parking lot, 6025 Oakbrook Parkway.

The club interior was shot at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.

The Missouri Belle Casino was filmed at the REI Boathouse pier in Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, Georgia.

The dockyard in the series, where some of the Langmores work, was also filmed in Canton, Georgia at the Little River Marina, 6986 Bells Ferry Road, across the street from the location of Blue Cat Lodge.

All three seasons of Ozark can be streamed on Netflix.