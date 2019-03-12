Ozark Season 3 release date: When will the crime drama come back on Netflix?

Ozark Season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2019. Series star Jason Bateman took to Twitter in October 2018 to confirm the renewal of Ozark for season 3. His Twitter message hinted darkly about Marty’s fate in the upcoming season.

Ozark Season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 31, 2018, and the series was renewed for season 3 just over a week later on October 10. Fans are looking forward to the return of Ozark for season 3 to see what is next for the Byrde family in their downward spiral into a life of crime.

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

Ahead of the return of Ozark for Season 3, here is everything you need to know.

We will also be updating this post with the latest news and information about the upcoming season.

Ozark Season 3 release date

Ozark Seasons 1 and 2 dropped on Netflix in July 2017 and August 2018 respectively. So, if Netflix follows the same schedule as seasons 1 and 2, fans can expect Ozark Season 3 to drop in the summer of 2019.

How many episodes will there be in Ozark Season 3?

All previous seasons (1 and 2) of Ozark featured 10 episodes. So, it is likely that Ozark Season 3 will also feature 10 episodes.

Ozark Season 3 production details

Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Dubuque and Williams serve as co-executive producers with Chris Mundy and Jason Bateman.

The series stars Jason Bateman (who played Michael Bluth in Arrested Development), Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, and Charlie Tahan.

Bateman also directed multiple episodes in seasons 1 and 2.

The production companies behind Ozark are Media Rights Capital, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films, and Man, Woman & Child Productions.

The series premiered on Netflix in July 2017. Season 2 launched on the streaming platform in August 2018 and was renewed for Season 3 in October 2018.

The series follows Marty Byrde, a financial planner, and his wife, Wendy Byrde, who are involved in money laundering operations on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel.

The couple becomes even more deeply entangled in the criminal underworld after they are forced to relocate from Naperville in Chicago to the Ozarks resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri.

The series has received a number of awards nominations, including Jason Bateman’s Golden Globes nomination in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, and a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Ozark Season 3 trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Ozark Season 3. But we can make an informed guess when the trailer will come out.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Ozark Season 1 on July 12, 2017, just over a week before the season premiere on July 21.

The streaming giant also dropped the official trailer for Ozark Season 2 on July 29, 2018, about four weeks before the season premiere on August 31.

So fans can reasonably expect Netflix to drop the trailer for Ozark Season 3 close to the premiere date of the upcoming season.

So, if, as expected, Ozark Season 3 premieres in the summer of 2019, the official trailer should drop a few days to a few weeks ahead of the premiere date.

Ozark Season 3 cast

Most of the main cast of Ozark is expected to return for season 3.

James Bateman will return as Marty Byrde and Laury Linney as Wendy. Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner are expected to return as Marty and Wendy’s children Charlotte and Jonah respectively.

SAG nominee Julia Garner will likely return as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce

Ozark Season 3 plot

Ozark Season 3 will pick up where the season 2 finale left off when Marty launched his casino boat.

Season 2 followed Marty, Wendy, and their children, as they get even more deeply involved in money laundering activity. The launch of his casino boat in the season 2 finale means that Marty will get even more deeply involved in money laundering for the Mexican drug cartel.

So fans can expect that Ozark Season 3 will focus on how Marty and Wendy use their new facility to launder millions more for the Mexican drug cartel.

Season 3 will also possibly revisit Marty’s murder of Pastor Mason Young to protect Wendy. Marty and Wendy incinerated Young’s body and got Darlene Snell to adopt his baby Zeke.

Darlene and her husband, the heroin kingpin Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan), had killed Young’s wife. Darlene later poisoned her husband.

Season 3 will likely explore the changing power dynamic between Marty and Wendy. In season 2, Wendy increasingly appeared to be enjoying her criminal career and she made the surprising move to bypass Marty and deal directly with the cartel through her lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer).

She also ordered a hit on Cade Langmore (Trevor Long). Cade was gunned down soon after he bludgeoned the corrupt FBI agent Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner) to death and dumped his body in a river.

Now that she is the manager of the casino boat, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) can be expected to play a more prominent role in Marty and Wendy’s business. It remains to be seen how Ruth reacts when she finds out that Wendy was behind her father’s death. Ruth could cause a lot of trouble for the Byrde’s.

With the major antagonists from seasons 1 and 2 meeting untimely deaths, fans are speculating about who will emerge as the new villain in Ozark Season 3.

The most popular suggestion so far is Linney’s character, Wendy.