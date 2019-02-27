Ozark Season 3 set to start filming in March for 2019 Netflix release date

Ozark scored a quick renewal from Netflix after the second season delivered strong ratings for the streaming service. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the series received high praise from the audience.

Season 3 of Ozark is set to start filming in March and is expected to get a 2019 premiere date. Bateman strongly suggested last year that Ozark Season 3 will begin production in March 2019.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in the lead roles as Marty and Wendy Byrde and are set to return alongside the Byrde kids Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde and breakout star Julia Garner as conniving criminal Ruth Langmore.

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

When will Ozark Season 3 be released on Netflix?

Netflix delivered 10 episodes of Ozark Season 2 on August 31 of last year and the first season dropped in July 2017. Season 3 of Ozark will likely come much later with September being the earliest possible release date. Netflix has ordered another 10 episodes of Ozark and will not reveal a release date until the second half of the year.

What to expect in Ozark Season 3

The third season of the binge-worthy Netflix series will continue where the Season 2 finale left off. Wendy Byrde appears to assume a leadership role in the Byrde family and the upcoming series will likely focus on the newly opened waterfront casino.

The Byrde family will also have to tie up loose ends with Darlene Snell and the Kansas City mob.

Bateman won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Marty Byrde and the series has picked up several awards and nominations since its premiere.

All episodes of Ozark are currently streaming on Netflix.