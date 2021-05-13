Outlander’s Graham McTavish rumored to be joining House of the Dragon

Graham McTavish is rumored to have joined the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Speculation is rife that Outlander’s Graham McTavish has joined the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon, currently filming in Cornwall, England.

Currently, there has been a variety of announcements regarding the line-up for House of the Dragon, and McTavish’s name has not been among these. Although, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he isn’t involved.

Sharing an image of Cornwall to his official Instagram account last week, McTavish noted in the caption that it had “been a while” since he’d been there but that it was “definitely worth it.”

This, by itself, was no great indicator that the actor had joined the cast. However, a new image shared with various outlets appears to show McTavish actually on-set of the epic fantasy prequel series that is set in the same universe as Game of Thrones.

Metro was one of the outlets that shared an image of McTavish in costume and walking alongside another person. Around them are several other people, and it appears that he is on-set thanks not only to the costumed people but the trailers behind them.

Now, fans are trying to work out who he might portray in the TV show.

Who could Graham McTavish be playing in House of the Dragon?

According to fans discussing the matter on Reddit, Harrold Westerling seems a likely suspect.

A previous casting call regarding this character occurred in December of last year and the details were shared on the Illuminerdi website. The following details were a part of the casting call.

“Harrold Westerling – Male – Series Regular – The Commander and longest-serving member of the Kingsguard who still remembers the luster of the storied Seven Knights. A once-powerful Knight and a successful military background so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the King to watch over and guard the Princess. In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the King with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty.”

Fabien Frankel, who has been cast as Ser Criston Cole, has also been sighted on-set in similar apparel, leading to the speculation that McTavish will play Harrold Westerling, since both are members of the Kingsguard.

Graham McTavish has also been cast in Season 2 of The Witcher

Along with potentially joining the cast of House of the Dragon, it has already been officially confirmed that he will appear in another epic fantasy series: The Witcher. In the Netflix series, he will portray a character called Dijkstra.

Filming has only recently wrapped for Season 2 of The Witcher. This means that it would be a tight schedule for McTavish if he really has joined the cast of House of the Dragon, though, not entirely impossible.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022. Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.