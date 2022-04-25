Outlander spoilers: Episode 8 sees Clarie and Jamie standing their ground against Richard Brown

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Episode 8 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

After returning from a short hiatus, Outlander returned and delved into the after-effects of Malva Christie’s (Jessica Reynolds) shocking murder shown in the final moments of Episode 6.

Because of all the talk on the Ridge, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) isn’t coping and is still using ether as a means to settle the voices in her head.

Then, by the end of Episode 7, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) has turned up and demands Claire give herself up because she is being charged with the murder of Malva.

Now, with only one episode left of Season 7, viewers are eager to discover what happens next.

Outlander Episode 8 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 8 of Outlander is I Am Not Alone.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the synopsis for the Season 6 finale has already been released and is detailed below.

“Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder. However, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.”

Thanks to the synopsis, there appears to be a small glimmer of hope for Claire regarding the murder charge.

Catriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in Episode 8 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

New trailer for Outlander is released

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer has been released for the penultimate episode of Outlander.

Once more, it deals entirely with Claire’s situation, and it looks like things might get deadly as the Frasers bunker down at the Ridge and fight to keep Claire free.

It is also revealed in the short clip that the pair will be defending their freedom alone as many members of Fraser’s Ridge have forsaken them.

This seems somewhat in contrast to the synopsis, which suggests that Claire might be spared due to a lack of judges in the area.

Along with Claire’s drama, there is another storyline that viewers would like to see explored further. Episode 7 saw Lizzie (Caitlin O’ Ryan) revealing that she had bedded the Beardsley twins at the same time and was now pregnant with them.

While Jamie wanted to see Lizzie wedded to just one of the twins and send the other away until Lizzie’s child was born, Lizzie enacted a sly trick that saw her handfasted to the pair of them.

Whether this will be explored further in the Season 6 finale remains to be seen, as there has been no mention of it in either the synopsis or trailer. This means that viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.