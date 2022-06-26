Outlander Season 7: Potential Denzel and Rachel Hunter actors have been spotted on set

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen on-set filming for Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It has been a while since Season 6 of Outlander concluded, and, already, fans are eager to know more about Season 7.

Starz has already confirmed Season 7 of their hit historical time-traveling drama series, and filming has already begun.

As yet, everyone has remained pretty tight-lipped regarding what will unfold. Still, because Outlander is based on a book series by Diana Gabaldon, there is always a certain level of expectation leading up to each new season.

This means viewers are already looking for anything they can about two new characters from book seven, An Echo in the Bone.

Season 7 of Outlander is currently filming

The official announcement was made by Starz back in April that filming had commenced on Season 7 of Outlander.

Since then, fans have been eager to learn everything they can about what to expect regarding the next installment.

Already, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has spoken out about night filming, but there has been little by way of actual plot development other than the announcement of the actor who will play the grownup son of Jamie, William Ransom.

Charles Vandervaart will portray William Ransom in Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The announcement of William Ransom’s role in Season 7 of Outlander also got fans excited about a couple of new characters that will likely be involved with William: Denzel and Rachel Hunter.

Now, new on-set images that an eagle-eyed fan has captured appear to show these new characters as filming was underway in Pollock Park in Glasgow.

Who are Denzel and Rachel Hunter?

If you are a TV fan of Outlander and don’t want spoilers from the books ahead of time, please advance with caution as this next bit discusses these new characters and their involvement with William Ransom. However, no major spoilers will be revealed.

Denzel and Rachel Hunter are siblings who wind up befriending William Ransom in An Echo in the Bone after he is introduced to them by Young Ian ( portrayed by John Bell in the TV series).

William is injured at the time, and Denzel is a doctor and tends to William’s wounds.

According to Hello! Magazine, the new on-set images could potentially be from when Denzel and Rachel leave their community and travel North with William.

Denzel is also a Quaker who decided to join the Continental Army because of his medical knowledge. When he does so, at Fort Ticonderoga, it is here that he and his sister first meet Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

Claire is impressed with Denzel’s medical skills and the fact that he doesn’t seem as sexist as others from the time period regarding female medical practitioners.

As yet, there has been no cast announcement regarding these two characters, so fans will have to stand by concerning that official announcement by Starz at some point before Season 7 of Outlander drops.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.