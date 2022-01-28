Outlander Season 6 will see many people turning away from Jamie and Claire

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in the Season 6 promotional poster for Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

A new clip for Season 6 of Outlander has revealed that things will be tough for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) when the historical time-traveling drama series returns in March.

Already, viewers know that there is trouble ahead as the Frasers work through what happened to Claire in the Season 5 finale of Outlander when she was brutally attacked by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his followers.

In addition to this, the Starz network has been teasing fans with the disruption that will be caused when the Christies move to Fraser’s Ridge.

Now it has been suggested that people will be turning away from the pair.

New Season 6 teaser reveals conflict is coming in Outlander

This week a sneak peek clip was posted to Outlander’s official Twitter account, which showed a variety of actors being interviewed; intriguingly, that clip has now been deleted for reasons unknown.

However, at the beginning of said teaser, Sam Heughan reveals that a time jump will occur at the beginning of Season 6 of Outlander. Then, he and Caitriona Balfe discuss how this won’t cover up all of the emotional upheavals that result from Claire’s violent attack in Season 5.

However, later on in the clip, Caitlin O’Ryan, who portrays Lizzie Wemyss, drops a bombshell when she reveals that Jamie and Claire could very well be rejected by those on Fraser’s Ridge.

“There’s many people who are kind of turning away from Jamie and Claire,” O’Ryan revealed.

So, what could cause people to turn away from the duo that everyone seems to love so much on Fraser’s Ridge?

Season 6 theory for Outlander

While O’Ryan hints at the conflict, she doesn’t reveal anything else that would explain why this occurs in Outlander.

Instead, Caitriona Balfe discusses the overall theme for Season 6.

“I suppose the overriding theme is: What happens when your home gets threatened,” Balfe said. “And this place that you’ve created and you feel safe in is no longer safe?”

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

While this doesn’t expand on what O’Ryan said, the interview then turns to Jessica Reynolds, who plays the newcomer, Malva Christie. She discusses how there will be violence and tragedy in Season 6 of Outlander.

Potentially, this could all be pointing to the arrival of Malva and her family, father Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), and brother, Allan (Alexander Vlahos).

Already, thanks to the book series on which Outlander is based, there has been speculation about the Christies and the conflict that will be caused when they arrive at Fraser’s Ridge.

Potentially, this could also be the reason why people will turn away from Jamie and Claire.

In the books by Diana Gabaldon, when the Christies decide to settle at Fraser’s Ridge, they bring with them a terrible family secret.

Without giving anything away (if you want all the spoilers, check out this previous Monsters and Critics article), this secret will be revealed in Outlander, along with various lies to accompany it. Because of this, the other settlers on the Ridge could believe those untruths and turn away from the Frasers because of it.

However, until Season 6 drops in March, fans will have to continue to speculate.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.