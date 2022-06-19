Outlander: Sam Heughan reveals Season 6 is his favorite because it is ‘dark’ and ‘unsettling’

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Episode 3 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander came and went rather quickly, and there were a few reasons for this.

Firstly, the global coronavirus pandemic made filming difficult due to the social distancing requirements and isolation rules should someone succumb to COVID-19. However, Outlander still managed to knock out eight outstanding episodes — some of which were super-sized as well.

On top of that, Caitriona Balfe, who portrays the main character, Claire Fraser, was also pregnant at the time with her first child. This led to costume changes and all the delays that inevitably come with pregnancy.

However, despite these complications, Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) still thinks Season 6 of the hit historical time-traveling drama series is the best yet.

Season 6 is Sam Heughan’s favorite

In a recent video interview with Gold Derby, Heughan spoke about Season 6 of Outlander.

“Wow, what a season,” Heughan said.

“It was a very intense season and it was a shorter season due to various factors, you know, COVID and to my wonderful co-star being pregnant and working right up until the wire, until she almost gave birth.”

Then, the actor revealed exactly why he thought Season 6 was his favorite.

“Despite all of those challenges, I think it’s honestly one of my favorites; it’s dark, it’s unsettling. You see the Frasers popularity waning, you see this decay coming.”

Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan

Season 6 saw many challenges for Jamie and Claire

Of course, Heughan is talking about the Christies, a family who came to Fraser’s Ridge to live. Jamie already knew the head of the family, Tom Christie (Mar Lewis Jones), and had reservations from the very beginning.

Then, Tom’s daughter, Malva (Jessica Reynolds), accused Jamie of being the father of her unborn child. This led to plenty of conflict between Jamie and his wife, Claire, and the larger community as a whole.

However, things got decidedly worse toward the end of Season 6 when Malva was found dead, murdered on the Fraser’s land. Claire tried to save Malva’s baby by performing an emergency cesarian but to no avail.

The season then concluded on a cliffhanger with Claire accused of murder, and Lionel Brown’s (Chris Larkin) Committee of Safety then took her away to trial.

Caitriona Balfe has already discussed how difficult Claire’s journey has been so far in Season 6, and Season 7 will continue to explore this storyline.

Now, viewers simply have to survive the droughtlander to find out what happens next and whether or not Claire will survive the trial.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date is TBD.