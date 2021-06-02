New to Netflix in June: What is Happy Endings about?

Happy Endings is newly streaming on Netflix. Pic credit: ABC

The American sitcom Happy Endings was just added to Netflix and fans couldn’t be more excited! This series originally aired in 2011 and had a total of three seasons before being canceled by ABC.

As of now, all 57 episodes of the show are on Netflix. They are each 30-minutes long and follow the quirky experiences of a group of mismatched friends.

What is Happy Endings about?

Happy Endings revolved around a “dysfunctional” friend group living in the metropolitan area of Chicago. There are six main characters; Brad (Damon Wayans, Jr.), Jane (Eliza Coupe), Alex (Elisha Cuthbert from Netflix’s The Ranch), Dave (Zachary Knighton), Max (Adam Pally), and Penny (Casey Wilson).

Brad and Jane are a married couple; they are both successful business workers and hold a traditional marriage. Alex is Jane’s younger sister, who chickened out before getting married to the gang’s food entrepreneur Dave. Max and Penny tend to stick together as they are both “perpetually single” and often self-sabotage their stable relationships.

Together, they make an unstoppable group and stir up a craze in their seemingly simple lives. Each episode is a dive into a new storyline, often introducing new shenanigans and guest characters.

To pair with the show’s talented cast, Happy Endings was created by David Caspe (Black Monday, Marry Me) and executively produced by Jonathan Groff (Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother).

What have fans said?

Across social media, Netflix hyped up their newest addition to their streaming service. Sharing a short video, they wrote, “Happy Endings is officially on Netflix in The US! To celebrate, stars @caseyrosewilson @adampally @HappyElishas & @elizacoupe reveal their favorite scene from the underrated series.”

Happy Endings is officially on Netflix in The US!!



To celebrate, stars @caseyrosewilson @adampally @HappyElishas & @elizacoupe reveal their favorite scene from the underrated series pic.twitter.com/89rtemeC7K — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2021

In the video, actor Casey Wilson highlighted a fan-favorite episode that included a guest appearance from Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally. This episode took place in Season 2, Episode 3, and involved the two doing a choreographed dance and karaoke sequence to Natalie Imbruglia’s hit song Torn.

Fans have also been taking to Twitter to share their excitement. One fan tweeted, “Happy Endings is now on: Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. So what’s your excuse?”

Happy Endings is now on: Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. So what's your excuse pic.twitter.com/VnOouRkXiJ — Justin (@justintbrown) June 2, 2021

Another wrote, “Happy Endings is coming to Netflix! Now, everyone can experience pure joy and true sitcom gold.”

Happy Endings is coming to Netflix! Now, everyone can experience pure joy and true sitcom gold ✨ pic.twitter.com/XvxVrixky7 — Mr. Folgers! what’s up, son? 👻 (@glennkiki) May 29, 2021

Happy Endings has always had a favorable response, garnering an average critics’ score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. The average audience score on the website is even more impressive, with the series earning an 86% from its viewers. Vulture dubbed its cancellation as one of the most “messed up” decisions by TV executives.

It seems as though fans are ecstatic that the series found a new home on the popular streaming giant, and they are hopeful that this will lead to new beginnings for the crew.

Happy Endings is now streaming on Netflix.