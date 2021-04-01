Netflix is considering a To All the Boys spin-off with Anna Cathcart reprising her role as Kitty

Anna Cathcart and Lana Condor play Kitty and Lara Jean Covey. Pic credit: Netflix

The teen romantic-comedy franchise To All the Boys sadly came to an end after the release of the third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

These movies followed the main character Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and her adventure through high school, through interactions with her friends, family, and longtime crush and eventual boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

However, our hearts may go on! Instead of channeling angst and love through Lara Jean, fans may gain new insight into the character’s sister, Kitty, famously played by Anna Cathcart.

What do we know so far?

Sources at Deadline shared that there have been talks between the production companies Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment about creating a To All the Boys spin-off series that would follow the character Kitty Covey. Previously, the two companies helped develop the original movie trilogy for Netflix.

This series would be distributed in half-hour installments and considered a comedy. Deadline states that Cathcart has expressed interest in reprising her role as Kitty and is “on board” with the production.

The author, Jenny Han, behind the To All the Boys books that the movies are based on is expected to be the main creator behind the upcoming television series, additionally serving as the writer and executive producer.

Although Awesomeness, ACE Entertainment, Han, Netflix, and Cathcart have avoided commenting on this new announcement, the spin-off series is thought to be in development at Netflix currently, and is expected to be released as a Netflix Original.

Who would be returning to the spin-off?

There have been no cast announcements for the series, as it is still in development. The only To All the Boys cast member expected to be returning in the spin-off is the actor behind Kitty Covey, Anna Cathcart.

However, it would make sense for the character’s father and his new wife to return for the series, as Kitty is still young and lives at home. The Covey father is played by actor John Corbett, who previously starred in all three To All the Boys movies as well as the television shows Sex and the City and the United States of Tara.

Playing the character’s new wife, Trina Rothschild, is actor Sarayu Rao. She was previously in the latest two To All the Boys movies, as well as the movies Happiest Season and Blockers.

The unnamed To All the Boys spin-off is expected to stream on Netflix.