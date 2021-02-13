To All The Boys 3 cast share pictures from the movie’s premiere

Actors Lana Condor and Madeleine Arthur in To All The Boys 3. Pic credit: Netflix

The cast of the To All The Boys trilogy had a bittersweet week as, on Friday, the last expected movie from the series premiered on Netflix.

The release of To All The Boys: Always and Forever warmed the hearts of many! The popular movie series is based on a book with the same name, written by Jenny Han. Han is a bestselling author with another one of her book series currently being adapted for Amazon.

Much of the beauty captured through To All The Boys comes from the wholesome nature of the movie’s content and the characters. Han and the directors of the series captured its main protagonist’s innocent impression of real life. They took an artsy book-lover and genuinely conveyed her passion for happy endings and soft romance to audiences around the world.

Luckily for them, they also nailed it with their casting. With the series coming to an end, the actors and production crew shared some sweet messages to their supporters.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it appears as though press styling kits were mailed to the residences of the actors and crew, in order to avoid large gatherings— however, this isn’t outwardly confirmed in all of the posts being posted.

Author Jenny Han shared some insight into this. She tweeted two side-by-side images. One was of her at the release of the first book in the series and she contrasted it to an image from the recent premiere.

The second image is uncropped and reveals a residential-like dwelling on the sides.

Some of the actors were more conspicuous in their posting. Leading actor Lana Condor who plays the romance-obsessed Lara Jean Covey posted a series of images to her Instagram.

In her post, she tags a few people who helped her prepare for the movie’s premiere, like designers, makeup artists and hairstylists.

Her caption read, “I want to say so much… but all I’ll say is: I. Love. You. You know who you are, to each and every one of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything. These movies are dedicated to you, because of you, and for you.”

Actor Madeleine Arthur who plays Lara Jean’s close friend, Chris, shared some images with the backdrop as well. In her pictures, she features her dog and a Boomerang of her tossing a few pieces of popcorn in the air.

She wrote, “This may or may not have been taken in my living room … premiere from home.”

Sarayu Blue who plays the love interest for Lara Jean’s father, Trina, was the most unconcealed about her premiere party. In the caption for her images, she shared, “Just hanging out at home on a pink carpet…”

She also included a picture of her with her dog and said, “Naturally, Otis joined in.”

And then there’s Noah Centineo who plays Peter Kavinsky, the boyfriend of Lara Jean. He shared premiere photos as well as behind-the-scenes images from the movie set.

He wrote, “Here are some photos from my living room… and on set.. and off set…”

Anna Cathcart who plays the youngest Covey sibling wore a pink dress with sheer white sleeves and she gave her Instagram followers a look from behind the camera.

In her slideshow of images, she included a video of a photographer taking the pictures and the lighting set-up. Although, she is still at home as confirmed by her caption. She wrote, “now this is what i call a home run(way) hehe happy to all the boys day!”

It looks like the premiere for To All The Boys: Always and Forever was enjoyed by all and the cast got some great pictures shot from the comfort of their home!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is currently streaming on Netflix.