To All the Boys 3 is finally on Netflix — Cast and fans are very excited

The third movie to the teen romance trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has finally been released. The movie is titled To All The Boys: Always and Forever and it is available for streaming on Netflix.

The series follows the heart-eyed teenager Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) through her journey discovering love. The first movie revolved around Lara Jean’s younger sister mailing out Lara Jean’s secret collection of love-letters that were written without the intention of ever being delivered.

Through this mishap, she meets the charming Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), athlete and all-around popular guy. The two fall in love while they “fake-date” in order to make Peter’s girlfriend jealous and to get all of Lara Jean’s letter recipients off of her case.

The sequel to the movie, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, focuses on the two and their budding relationship. The couple, commonly referred to as “Covinsky,” find themselves hitting a few roadblocks as Lara Jean is bothered that Peter has more relationship experience than her and another love interest is introduced, John Ambrose.

Next is the newly released To All The Boys: Always and Forever. This movie follows Lara Jean through her senior year of high school where she faces the dread of college acceptances and rejections and the ever-changing life of being a 17-year-old.

Netflix described the movie as: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Upon the movie’s release, many cast and fans expressed their gratitude and excitement. Author of the book series that the movies are adapted from, Jenny Han, wrote on Twitter, “I’m so excited! How am I going to sleep! #alwaysandforever IS OUT!”

And Lara Jean actor Lana Condor wrote, “It’s out it’s out it’s out !!!! stream it on @netflix NOW !!!” at the early hours of 3:12 AM EST.

Fan account @kcvinckys tweeted a series of images from the movie with the caption “I will love you, Lara Jean. Always and forever.”

“Official fan account” @littleboysfilm tweeted an image of the tracklist to the new movie’s soundtrack to the third movie with the caption, “Which song is your favourite?”

Twitter user @JennyHanFeels tweeted, “These Jenny Han cameos are what kept me going” along with screen captures of the author’s cameos throughout the trilogy.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is currently streaming on Netflix.