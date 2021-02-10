To All the Boys 3: Who’s in the cast of the Netflix movie?

Image of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean from the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer. Pic credit: Netflix

The momentum is building for the upcoming release of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third movie in the dreamy teen series.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will tackle Lara Jean Covey’s (Lana Condor) final year in high school and her ever-changing life.

Senior year is a significant quintessential moment for many teenagers. They begin to doubt their post-high school plans and grow fearful of the inevitable changes that come with entering the adult world.

Lara Jean, although equipped with close friends, a loving family, and a long-term relationship with her adoring boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), is expected to go through these motions.

As this movie is the third in the trilogy, many cast members return to reprise their previous roles.

Who will be in To All the Boys: Always and Forever?

The lead To All the Boys, actor Lana Condor, will, of course, be returning to play Lara Jean. She has been sharing her excitement for the movie’s release across her social media.

She recently wrote on her Instagram, “We made this last installment with so much love, for you and because of you… I CANT WAIT FOR U TO SEE IT AHHHHHH,” followed by a fun series of emojis.

Also returning is Noah Centineo as Peter, Lara Jean’s current boyfriend. A few weeks ago, the actor shared the movie’s trailer to his Instagram account.

Although trouble is assumingly afoot for this lovey-dovey couple, the two characters are seen video chatting and cuddling throughout the movie’s trailer. It’s for the best; as for many To All the Boys fans, Lara Jean and Peter are relationship goals.

Anna Cathcart, who plays Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty, will also be returning for To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Like the previous two, the 17-year-old actor has been present in all three movies.

Throughout the trailer, Kitty is seen on vacation to Korea with Lara Jean, and the two are filmed getting tall ice creams and karaoking together. Lara Jean’s voiceover says, “The best part of this vacation is spending time with my sisters.”

Cathcart wrote on her Instagram account, “Kitty might miss lara jean a 4 but i can guarantee this movie is a 10.”

Lara Jean’s friend Christine — who prefers to be called Chris — will also be in the movie. While she wasn’t in the first To All the Boys movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she was in the sequel, which was titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In both movies, Chris is played by actor Madeleine Arthur. On Instagram, Arthur shared a picture of her character and Lara Jean posing in front of a phone to snap a photo of the duo visiting New York City. Her post’s caption read, “bff’s take on the big [apple emoji].”

Other actors expected to reprise their roles are Janel Parrish as Margot Covey, Lara Jean’s older sister, and Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild, the love interest for Lara Jean’s father.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever comes to Netflix on February 12.