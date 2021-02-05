To All The Boys actor Lana Condor to star and produce Netflix comedy Boo, Bitch

Lana Condor (To All The Boys) will produce her next series for Netflix. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

It was recently announced that actor Lana Condor (To All the Boys) will executive produce and star in a new comedy series for Netflix titled Boo, Bitch.

What is Boo, Bitch?

Confirmed by Variety, this new series will contain eight episodes, each roughly thirty minutes long. The comedy series will experiment with paranormal activity as the main character comes to a ghostly realization.

Variety writes, “In the show, over the course of one night, a high school senior who’s lived her life safely under the radar seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she’s a ghost.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In addition to being the executive producer, Lana Condor will be playing the aforementioned high schooler. Boo, Bitch is created by Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block), the duo behind the MTV teen-comedy Awkward.

Also credited as co-creators are Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak, who wrote the show’s original script. Variety reports that the group of four are listed as co-creators and will additionally serve as producers.

Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — a live-action comedy limited series about a high school senior who, after years of playing it safe, decides to live an epic life … only to wake up the next morning and find out she’s now a ghost. pic.twitter.com/2qANm0om6D — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2021

Who is Lana Condor?

Lana Condor is best known for her role in the Netflix trilogy To All The Boys. She plays the lead character Lara Jean, a high schooler who suddenly finds herself face-to-face with all of her past crushes.

Additionally, the 23-year-old actor played the electric superhero Jubilee in X-Men Apocalypse, teenager Koyomi in Alita: Battle Angel, and Lexi in the coming-of-age comedy Summer Night.

Condor has won an MTV Movie Award and a Teen Choice Award for her acting chops and was recognized as the “Next Generation of Hollywood” by the Hollywood Critics Association.

This will be Condor’s first project as a producer and her passionate fans were excited to hear this news. One even tweeted out a “fancam” of the actor, congratulating her on her new executive producer title.

COME ON LANA CONDOR ACTRESS AND EXEC PRODUCER pic.twitter.com/76ltEcoGoL — aroa (@covisnky) February 5, 2021

Condor is busy doing press for the upcoming release of the third To All The Boys movie, To All The Boy: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. But, she took time to comment on her new project.

On Twitter, she shared a few articles about the upcoming series and expressed her excitement with emoji-filled tweets and comments like, “I’m ready!” and “I’m so excited! Let’s go!”

Boo, Bitch does not have a set premiere date but will stream to Netflix.