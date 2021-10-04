NCIS sneak peek for new episode features Gibbs, Agent Parker

Gibbs and Parker have to work together on Season 19 of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

A new NCIS sneak peek has been released for the new episode that features Gibbs and FBI Special Agent Alden Parker conversing in a hospital.

We just met Parker for the first time during the last episode of NCIS, where it was discovered that he too had been tracking the supposed serial killer.

As the episode progressed, it turned out that the suspect, played by guest star Jason Wiles, was actually a contract killer doing the jobs for someone else.

Now, we are going to see a lot more of Parker, beginning with an episode that will see him on a road trip with Gibbs as they look for more victims.

NCIS sneak peek for Season 19, Episode 3

The following episode clip is from Road to Nowhere, which serves as NCIS Season 19, Episode 3. It will air for the first time on Monday, October 4, and it is going to be one of those classic TV and movie plots where the good guys go out on the road to figure out what else a criminal has done.

In the clip, Gibbs shows up at the hospital to check on the suspect, only to find that Parker is already there. Parker isn’t that pleased to see Gibbs arriving, hinting that the suspended NCIS agent might be there to finish off the job. We then get to see the first real conversation between the two men this season.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The writers at NCIS have set up Agent Parker as an antagonist to Gibbs, but only so far as to how they each choose to do the job. There is a lot of heavy foreshadowing here that Parker will eventually come around and see that Gibbs knows what he is doing, even though Gibbs’ actions lately have been all over the map.

It also gives NCIS fans someone to root for (Gibbs) as he continues to get the job done, even if there is a new roadblock (Parker) that seems to be standing between him and the results. In the end, this might all be a way to show viewers that Parker does know what he is doing, but he is less likely to bend the rules than Gibbs.

Another look at NCIS Season 19, Episode 3

Below is also another clip released for the October 4 episode, which has McGee explaining to Gibbs what might happen next. In it, we see that Gibbs is very hesitant to allow any demands to come from the killer, but that Director Vance has some other ideas.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.