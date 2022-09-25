NCIS Season 20, Episode 2 sneak peek and synopsis released

Katrina Law as Agent Knight on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 20 continues with a new episode on Monday night, revealing what the team is up to now that Alden Parker is back in the office.

The new season began as part of a crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i, linking the dramas for a two-hour story that packed in a lot of excitement.

It was the second time that CBS tried out an NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover, and it also seemed to be a success this time around.

For any NCIS fans who may have missed the episode from September 19, it is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great place to catch up on episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles as well.

As for the new NCIS episode, it is called Daddy Issues, and it will air for the first time on Monday, September 26.

From the synopsis, we are going to see Agent Timothy McGee in his personal life, but unfortunately, his wife, Delilah Fielding, doesn’t appear on the cast list.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 2 synopsis

“McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker,” reads the synopsis that CBS released for the NCIS episode called Daddy Issues.

This seems like the perfect opportunity for Delilah (played by Margo Harshman) to guest star in another episode, but as we mentioned, she doesn’t appear in the NCIS cast list released for the night.

Below is an image that was released from the new episode, showing Agent McGee (Sean Murray) and Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) out working a case.

Below is an early sneak peek that was released in order to get NCIS fans excited about the new episode.

As a reminder, this is the episode that will air on Monday, September 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

More news from NCIS

As eagle-eyed fans of the show already know, images of Mark Harmon were removed from the NCIS opening credits, with the Season 20 premiere marking the first time we haven’t seen him featured.

And for any NCIS fans who haven’t heard yet, former star Pauley Perrette suffered a severe stroke that she spoke about recently. While on the show, Perrette played Abby Sciuto.

To see episodes of the show that featured Gibbs and Abby, fans can stream them through Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.