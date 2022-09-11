NCIS cast: Pauley Perrette (Abby) revealed she had a stroke

Pauley Perrette starred on NCIS as Abby Sciuto for years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette recently revealed the shocking news that she suffered a “massive stroke” last year that led to her having no feeling on the entire right side of her body.

For years, Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the NCIS cast, but she left the show at the end of Season 15.

“One year ago I had a massive stroke,” Perrette wrote as the caption to a video she posted on Twitter (shared below).

“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far,” she added a bit later in the post.

Within the video itself, Perrette speaks about going through a number of difficult things in her life, and she shares a lot of information that many NCIS fans may not have known about her.

“Oh my God, it’s September 2: It’s the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke,” Perrette says at the beginning of her video.

“Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? I almost died from a hair dye allergy; I have food allergies; I am a domestic violence and a rape survivor; I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died, and I’m still here,” she went on to add.

Pauley Perrette reveals her stroke, other life events

Below is the full video that Perrette shared on Twitter. She goes into a lot of detail about what she has been through and notes how “grateful” she is to have come out the other side.

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne



Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…



And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

Entertainment Tonight speaks with Pauley Perrette

“I woke up and had no feeling on the entire right side of my body,” Perrette told Entertainment Weekly about her stroke.

“At first I thought I had just slept funny. When I kept realizing the extent of the numbness; couldn’t feel my finger touching my face, couldn’t feel my face being touched by my finger, couldn’t feel my laptop sitting on my lap, no feeling at all on the right hand side — I could have burned myself or cut my finger off and wouldn’t have known — I called my doctor and he said, ‘GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM IMMEDIATELY,” Perrette elaborated.

I was adjusting my camera for a video I can’t tell you about yet and got this rad pic. (I’ll tell you later)

:) pic.twitter.com/tUhuJyBLKO — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 10, 2022

