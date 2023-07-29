NCIS: Los Angeles star shares story of kids and wife getting sick

Actor Eric Christian Olsen shared a story about his entire family getting sick recently.

Eric played Marty Deeks on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for years, but the show ended last spring.

All 14 seasons of NCIS: LA are available for streaming on Paramount+, but many fans hope the show could return to television.

The ongoing Hollywood strikes make that nearly impossible, and the impact has been felt immensely at CBS.

The network recently revealed that NCIS Season 21 has been postponed indefinitely as the writers and cast members walk the picket lines.

And NCIS: Hawai’i has been taken off the CBS primetime schedule.

Eric Christian Olsen and his family dealt with COVID

“Day one of Covid. It declined raaapidly from here. Spent the next two days on the floor,” Eric began a post on Instagram.

“Like tried to watch puss and boots and couldn’t comprehend the plot. Winter was seeing floating people in the ceiling. Wyatt was puking like an Ensign during fleet week,” he added about his kids.

“Somehow @swrightolsen still looks like a supermodel while her bones melt. We all Dodged it for three years but when it came for us, it came with with zero respect for our delusions of grandeur. #celebratelife,” Eric closed out the post.

Eric and his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen, have three young kids together. They are Wyatt Oliver, Esme Olivia, and Winter Story.

The whole family is featured in the picture below from a trip they took following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Eric’s character is alive and well in the NCIS Universe, meaning he could reappear if the right storyline happened on one of the other shows.

More news from the NCIS Universe

The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild will heavily impact the television season.

CBS has had to turn to reality television and game shows to fill many Fall 2023 time slots.

New seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been ordered, but there is nobody to work on them.

A new show at CBS will star a fellow actor from NCIS: LA. LL Cool J is featured on Superfan – a new reality competition show beginning this summer.

He played Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: LA, and now he will have fans battling to prove they are his biggest supporters.

During her downtime between seasons, NCIS star Katrina Law is sporting a new hairstyle for the summer. She also shared some recent road trip photos where Katrina went hiking in a dress.

And some odd rumors have surfaced about Mark Harmon returning to NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles is streaming on Paramount+.