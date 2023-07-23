New rumors shoot down Mark Harmon’s potential NCIS return

Mark Harmon’s return to NCIS is again a hot topic.

Many NCIS fans have grown tired of the rumors, but those same fans would love to see Gibbs leading his team again.

The NCIS cast featured Mark as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS for nearly 19 years.

When he decided to leave the show, the writers had Gibbs move to Alaska to enjoy retirement.

Since his departure, rumors have surfaced about the show possibly bringing Gibbs back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a Gibbs return depends entirely on what Mark wants to do.

Mark also has a new book debuting soon called Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and The Untold Story of Pearl Harbor.

New rumors about Mark Harmon and a possible NCIS return

This past winter, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder spoke about Mark returning to NCIS, spurring a new slew of rumors.

Nothing came of those rumors, but it did underscore the fact that the show would want Mark back on set.

Now a new report from Radar Online suggests Mark is not close to returning. In an odd shift, Radar Online states that Mark is backtracking from rejoining the show.

The site also states that Mark is ticking off former castmates with his fickle attitude about the show. None of that information comes from a confirmed source, though.

So even while Mark is saying nothing publicly about the show, he is still popping up in online rumors.

The future of NCIS at CBS

CBS revealed some bad news about NCIS Season 21.

In summary, new episodes of the show have been postponed indefinitely.

The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild have halted production.

This means no new content will debut for months and months.

It has also led to NCIS: Hawai’i getting removed from the schedule.

NCIS Season 21 episodes could have fans waiting for a while.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS star Katrina Law debuted a cute new hairstyle as summer began.

Katrina plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast. This spring, Katrina was seen on the picket lines.

And LL Cool J will appear on Superfan. This new show on CBS has die-hard music fans trying to prove they are the biggest superfans.

LL Cool J used to star on NCIS: Los Angeles as Agent Sam Hanna. And he will soon appear in the new season of NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS is currently streaming on Paramount+.