Katrina Law from NCIS shares spicy new hairstyle for summer

NCIS star Katrina Law shook things up for her new summer look.

She usually flaunts dark hair, much like the picture above.

It has become a familiar appearance as she plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast.

But now Katrina is showing off a much lighter look.

“Feeling the summer,” reads the caption of a new post from Katrina.

And her social media followers are feeling the fresh hairstyle.

Katrina Law showcases a lighter hairstyle for summer

“Barbie hair don’t care,” states Katrina.

The post below features two photos and a video where Katrina mouths a kiss for the camera.

In this next Instagram post, Katrina poses with one hand on her waist while wearing a colorful dress.

She owns the frame, and her gorgeous appearance can only be denoted as stunning.

Katrina Law and the NCIS cast on strike

Many recent social media posts from Katrina have revolved around the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

SAG is the union for the actors, and the group is looking for a new contract. Negotiations have broken down, and many famous faces have been seen on the picket lines.

Below is a recent picture Katrina shared where actors and actresses have joined the writers (WGA) to strike.

The writers are also looking for a new contract, complicating things further.

SAG and WGA are looking for better pay, increased benefits, and protection from artificial intelligence within their new contracts.

News about the future of NCIS

Due to the ongoing strikes, the major networks have had to change the fall television schedule.

A recent announcement by CBS officially postponed NCIS Season 21.

Even though the network has ordered a new season, production was halted due to the strikes.

As it stands, no new episodes of NCIS will debut during 2023. The hope is that the show can return in early 2024. New contracts have to be in place for that to happen.

The news was even worse for one of the NCIS spin-offs.

CBS has taken NCIS: Hawai’i off the schedule. Whereas some shows will have repeat episodes during the strikes, NCIS: Hawai’i has been removed from primetime.

Older episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are still streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

In the place of these hit dramas, CBS is rolling out a slew of reality competition shows. Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Survivor are on the way.

NCIS is currently streaming on Paramount+.