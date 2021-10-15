NCIS: Los Angeles actor Ravil Isyanov has died at 59

Kirkin at the Kensi and Deeks wedding on NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles cast member Ravil Isyanov has died at the age of 59.

Isyanov was always recognizable as the Russian mobster Anatoli Kirkin on the show – often coming in to add comedic moments to episodes.

The character of Anatoli Kirkin sometimes worked with the NCIS: LA team, but there were other times that he double-crossed them on the show.

Over the years, Kirkin appeared in seven different episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, including the one where Kensi and Deeks got married, as well as one from Season 12 where he had Deeks pose for fashion photos in garments he had made.

Ravil Isyanov last guest-starred in the episodes called Russia, Russia, Russia and The Noble Maidens in Spring 2021.

During Isyanov’s last appearance on NCIS: LA, his character (Kirkin) stepped in front of bullets intended for Marty Deeks and the character died a hero.

Ravil Isyanov recently passed away

After suffering through a long illness, Ravil Isyanov died on September 29 in Los Angeles. Frederick Levy, Isyanov’s manager, relayed that information in a statement this week.

“Even while battling this awful disease, Ravil remained brave and resilient, bringing his best to the set and working up to the very end. He will be dearly missed,” Levy wrote.

Ravil Isyanov acted for a long time

According to his bio on IMDb, “Ravil Isyanov was born in 1962 in the Soviet Union in [the] Greater Moscow area, the city of Voskresensk. Throughout [his] childhood, Ravil attended classes in music, ballet, theatre, as well as going for sports – ice hockey, boxing, and soccer among them.”

He also completed two years of national service in the Soviet Air Force and worked for two seasons in Khabarovsk Theatre before studying in the Moscow Art Theatre School for four years.

Isyanov has a lot of acting credits from over the years. In addition to playing Anatoli Kirkin on the NCIS: LA cast from 2013-2021, he played Admiral Konstantin Nikolajewitsch Ruskov on The Last Ship, Gregory on GLOW, a Russian on The Americans, and a guest-starring character on The Mentalist, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Burn Notice, The Unit, and 24.

Isyanov even guest-starred on an episode of NCIS in 2006 called Faking It. He played Robert John Stevens and Nikolai Puchenko that night.

Below is a humorous clip from the NCIS: LA episode where Isyanov’s character, Kirkin, called in a favor from Deeks to model some of his clothing.

