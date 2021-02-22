Who plays Anatoli Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Ravil Isyanov returns

Ravil Isyanov has played Anatoli Kirkin on NCIS: LA for a number of years. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will again feature Anatoli Kirkin on the new episode of the show. We have seen the character on the show before, most notably as a Russian mafia guy with links to Isaak Sidorov.

Sidorov was a big character back in Season 4 of NCIS: LA. He was an arms dealer who had a history with Michelle Hanna, NCIS Agent Sam Hanna’s wife. Michelle ended up going undercover to help bring him down, and Sam was the one who shot Sidorov.

Kirkin has appeared several times over the years, often as an inept criminal who ends up being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He also has ties to Anna Kolcheck, the woman G. Callen is trying to get engaged to during NCIS: Los Angeles’ current season.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Now, Kirkin is going to appear in the Season 12 episode called Russia, Russia, Russia. And why not. Because this episode has all the makings of one that will bring up a lot of Callen’s past.

Kirkin and his run-ins with NCIS

Below is a clip from Season 7 where Kirkin was held hostage in a storage container. His alleged abductor was unknown until the final moments when Callen unmasked Anna.

Season 9 saw the return of Kirkin as well, as he resurfaced to claim the dog that Deeks and Kensi had been watching. They were convinced that he had been dead.

We would also get to see Kirkin surface for the Kensi and Deeks wedding that took place in Season 10.

That episode was called Till Death Do Us Part, and it also included the re-emergence of Hetty Lange, who had been MIA due to a car accident that actress Linda Hunt (she plays Hetty) had been in.

The clip below is from the Kensi-Deeks wedding and shows the humor that the character of Kirkin can bring to the show from time to time.

Who plays Anatoli Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Ravil Isyanov has played Anatoli Kirkin on NCIS: LA for several years. In addition to his recurring character for CBS, Isyanov has also appeared on The Last Ship (Admiral Konstantin Nikolajewitsch Ruskov), GLOW (Gregory), and The Americans.

We haven’t seen him in a while on NCIS, but the exit from the Kensi-Deeks wedding insinuated that we could see him again at some point.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

More news from the world of NCIS

It was recently revealed that NCIS: New Orleans will soon air its final episode. The show was canceled by CBS and will come to an end in spring 2021.

We have also learned that a new spin-off being called NCIS: Hawaii is in the works. That could be an interesting new show for fans of NCIS: NOLA to gravitate to.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.