NCIS cast tonight featured guest stars Sara Paxton and Sam McMurray

The new NCIS episode tonight featured some interesting cast members.

NCIS guest stars Sara Paxton and Sam McMurray had many viewers wondering about their characters.

The December 2 episode was called Hardboiled. It served as NCIS Season 22, Episode 7.

“Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold,” reads the brief synopsis for Hardboiled.

Only one new episode remains before the NCIS fall finale arrives later in December.

After the fall finale, the show begins its long winter break before returning in 2025.

Sara Paxton and Sam McMurray guest star on NCIS Season 22, Episode 7

A dead naval researcher leads to an intriguing case during the new NCIS episode. That researcher is Roger Carnahan, the new head of Weapons and Warfare at the Office of Naval Research.

It is later discovered that his wife Amber (Sara Paxton) is holed up in a hotel with Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

The case eventually led to a private investigator and retired Navy man named Harold Lamb (Sam McMurray).

Without giving away too many spoilers, NCIS fans were treated to some interesting guest stars.

Who was Amber on NCIS Season 22, Episode 7?

Actress Sara Paxton (Amber) is best known for starring in the film Aquamarine (as Aquamarine).

Paxton was also seen as Claire in The Innkeepers, Mari in The Last House on the Left, and recently as Chloe’s Sister in Based on a True Story.

Paxton also played Alicia Barnes in 10 episodes of Murder in the First.

Sam McMurray played Glen in Raising Arizona, Lester Leeman in Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Morris Frost in L.A. Story.

For years, McMurray was featured on The Tracey Ullman Show and voiced characters on the hit TV show Dinosaurs. Recently, he was seen as a supervisor on the Kevin James show The King of Queens.

McMurray was also seen as the co-worker (Bill) of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Additional guest stars from the new NCIS episode included Jacob Buster as Daniel Simmons and Lesley Fera as Dr. Wendy Lythcott.

More news from the world of NCIS

