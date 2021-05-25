NCIS cast for Rule 91: Season finale features Pam Dawber, Katrina Law

Gibbs and Marcie will share the screen together again as part of the NCIS cast during the Season 18 finale. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast for the episode called Rule 91 includes Pam Dawber and Katrina Law again.

This is NCIS Season 18, Episode 16 and it marks the end of a tumultuous season for everyone involved. That includes not just the cast, but also the crew and the viewers.

NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight debuted on the last episode of NCIS, and that new character is played by actress Katrina Law. We will see her again as she helps work on an important case during the season finale.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

In fact, ahead of the NCIS season finale, CBS released several sneak peek videos and Agent Knight is featured in one of them.

NCIS cast for Season 18, Episode 16

Rule 91 will air for the first time on Tuesday, May 25 at 8/7c on CBS. This is the Season 18 finale for the show and it is going to set the tone for how things begin in Season 19. For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, CBS ordered another season of episodes that will debut in the fall.

Most of the main characters are hinted at having important roles during the final episode of the season. That includes Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres.

Rounding out the primary NCIS cast for Season 18, we have Brian Dietzen as Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance. It’s unclear if David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard) will appear in the finale because he has become a part-time recurring character.

NCIS guest stars for Rule 91

Pam Dawber is back as reporter Marcie Warren and Katrina Law returns as Agent Jessica Knight on Tuesday night. They are both still considered guest stars, even though this will be the fourth episode for Dawber and the second consecutive one that Law has appeared in.

Other NCIS guest stars for Rule 91 include Rafael Petardi as Afrim Murati, Elayn J. Taylor as Odette Malone, and Donzaleigh Abernathy as NSA Deputy Director Ronda Ellis.

Changes for NCIS Season 19

There are likely some changes in store for NCIS Season 19. It begins with the possibility that Mark Harmon may not be a full-time star of the show moving forward. It is unclear how many episodes that he will play Gibbs on next year.

NCIS is also leaving Tuesday nights. This will be the first time in 19 years that the show hasn’t aired in that familiar time on Tuesday evenings, but CBS is making some big moves within its TV schedule, and this was one of the results.

It has also been rumored that Katrina Law could return as a star of the show next year, so what happens during the Season 18 finale could have an impact on that. We may also see additional changes within the NCIS cast that we expect to be finalized by producers of the show at some point during the upcoming summer months.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.