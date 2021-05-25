NCIS season finale: New sneak peek videos give inside look at episode

Gibbs has some very important scenes during the NCIS Season 18 finale Pic credit: CBS

NCIS season finale sneak peeks were just released by CBS ahead of the big episode.

The NCIS Season 18 finale airs on Tuesday night, and there are projected to be a number of memorable moments in the episode.

In the NCIS promo for Season 18, Episode 16, we saw Torres and Bishop kiss. It was also hinted at that Gibbs was leaving.

Now, CBS has released four sneak peeks for the final episode of the season, giving fans even more to think about as the season comes to a close.

NCIS season finale sneak peeks

Below are the four sneak peeks that were just released for the NCIS season finale. The episode is called Rule 91 and it airs for the first time on Tuesday, May 25.

In the first clip from the season finale, we see Bishop, Torres, and McGee engaged in a firefight. It certainly ramps up the drama.

In the next sneak peek for Rule 91, we see Kasie Hines meeting with Gibbs at his familiar diner. It heavily foreshadows the case that Gibbs and the reporter have been working on. It also seems to indicate that we are going to see more scenes involving Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber.

Next up, we have a scene with McGee, Torres, and Bishop working on a case back at the office. We then see actress Katrina Law return as her character Agent Knight. It shows that we are going to see more from Knight, who has also been rumored to be a part of NCIS Season 19.

Wrapping up the Rule 91 sneak peeks, we do get to see another scene that has Gibbs and Marcie Warren chatting about their case. His great-looking boat also makes an appearance in the scene. And it’s here that we start thinking about what Gibbs will name his boat.

NCIS moving nights for Season 19

For anyone who hasn’t heard the news yet, NCIS is leaving Tuesday nights in the fall. CBS released its full fall schedule and the network is introducing a new FBI spin-off on Tuesday nights.

The good news, though, is that there are more new episodes of NCIS coming during the 2021-2022 television season. Even on a new night, we are going to get a 19th season of the hit drama.

The first teaser trailer for NCIS: Hawaii has also been released by the network. It’s a new NCIS spin-off that is going to debut in the fall of 2021 and replace NCIS: New Orleans.

And as one final reminder, the NCIS Season 18 finale airs on Tuesday, May 25 at 8/7c on CBS.

