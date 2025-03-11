Michael Strahan shares surprising detail about his past with GMA co-stars

Michael Strahan surprised his co-stars and viewers with a detail about his past they may not have realized.

During Good Morning America this week, Michael appeared alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Their co-star Will Reeve was also seated with them for a segment and had a question for Michael.

“Hey, you ever go to your high school reunion?” he asked.

“Nope,” Michael replied, quickly shutting his co-star down during the funny moment.

“Ok. Well, tough start,” Will said as Robin and George began laughing with others in the GMA studio.

Michael admitted to a surprising detail about his high school

“I graduated with a class of two. That’s not very cool. There’s two of us there,” Michael said as everyone continued laughing over his remarks.

“‘How are you?’ ‘How are you?’ Ok, let’s go home,” he said, mimicking what his high school reunion would’ve been like.

After the remarks, Michael’s funny look really conveyed what he had just joked about.

As the laughing in the studio continued, Will finally composed himself enough to deliver GMA’s Pop News.

Will’s exchange with Michael set up a story about a reunion 40 years in the making for the stars of the classic film The Breakfast Club.

“That’s a class of five, Michael,” Will told him.

According to Will, the film’s main cast members, Milly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ali Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall, will reunite at the Chicago Comic Convention next month.

After Will finished presenting Pop News, he told Michael, “Go to your reunion!”

“There’s only two of us,” Michael fired back.

“Even better connection,” Will told him.

Fans shared remarks similar to Michael’s and told GMA stars to back off

With the highlight clip on Instagram, Good Morning America viewers and fans reacted to Michael and Will’s hilarious exchange.

“I was a class of 2 also!!! To be fair, my class was in a church though,” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “Best response! Great delivery. Way to keep it real, Michael.”

“Leave Michael Strahan alone,” a commenter said with crying laughing emojis.

Another individual mentioned they “Graduated with 22 and we haven’t had a reunion and it’s been like 15 years.”

“Such a funny moment. Michael didn’t miss a beat,” a commenter wrote.

Michael attended several high schools

While the GMA star didn’t elaborate on why he graduated in a class of two, his earlier days featured several big moves.

Michael was born in Houston, Texas. His father, Gene Strahan, was in the United States Army. As a child, Michael moved with his family to Manheim, West Germany, where his father was stationed.

He attended Mannheim American High School, a US Department of Defense Dependent High School, and his father helped train him for fitness while in the region. On a hunch, Michael’s dad sent him to play some organized football in the United States.

For his senior year, Michael moved to Houston, Texas, to live with his uncle, Art, and attended Westbury High School. He played a season of football there, which earned him a scholarship to Texas Southern University.

Following his four-year college football career, he became a second-round draft pick for the New York Giants in 1993. The rest is history, as he went on to achieve great success in the NFL and parlayed that into a successful career as a media personality after retirement.