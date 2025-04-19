Michael Strahan reveals new TV project away from GMA

Michael Strahan announced a new project in the works apart from his other television work.

The former New York Giants star has a busy life between his family, work, and business ventures.

He appears weekly as an anchor on Good Morning America, as an analyst throughout the professional football season on Fox NFL Sunday, and occasionally films new episodes as host of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC.

One of his side business ventures is SMAC Entertainment, a talent management and entertainment production company he co-founded with Constance Schwartz.

They’ve released many series and movies, with many of them focused on Michael’s favorite sport.

He and his company recently revealed another project, for which Michael shared his excitement.

Michael and SMAC announce upcoming project

Michael and SMAC’s Instagram accounts recently shared a carousel post announcing that BET Media Group had greenlit their new docuseries starring former player Michael Vick.

The series will spotlight Vick as he takes on his new role as the head coach for the Norfolk State University football team in his home state of Virginia.

Michael appears smiling alongside his partner, Constance Schwartz. Emmy-winning writer and producer Fred Anthony Smith, SMAC’s vice president of unscripted content, also appears beside Schwarz.

The SMAC photo indicates that the trio will executive produce the upcoming docuseries.

“We’re so excited to announce our new docuseries with @bet. A glimpse into the return of @mikevick to his home Virginia as head coach of Norfolk State University’s football team. 📺 #SMACProductions,” the caption on the IG post says.

Michael shared his excitement about the project in a separate statement on the IG post’s third slide.

“I know first-hand the power that HBCUS have on a community and the opportunity they give to so many student-athletes. Michael Vick’s commitment to impacting these young men’s lives and passing along the gifts that football provided to him is so inspiring. I’m excited for fans to join on his journey with Norfolk State University,” the former NFL star said.

Strahan and Vick’s paths crossed in the NFL and on TV

Vick grew up in Newport News, Virginia, and played college football for Virginia Tech before going pro. He and Michael Strahan were selected in the 2001 NFL Draft and crossed paths on the football field.

While Michael played for the Giants throughout his career, the star quarterback Vick spent time with multiple teams. During his 13-season career, he played for several NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

As many fans know, Michael’s Giants and Vick’s Eagles are rival opponents in the same division.

Vick rose to fame as a mobile quarterback capable of passing and rushing, a valuable boost for many teams. His rushing abilities made him the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in an NFL season.

Earlier this year, Michael Strahan and Michael Vick were announced as part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame inductees.

Following his professional football career, Vick eventually appeared as a co-host and analyst on various episodes of Fox NFL programs.

In 2024, Michael interviewed Vick on GMA about his appearance in another docuseries that SMAC partly produced, The Evolution of the Black Quarterback (below).

Vick will begin his first season as coach of the Norfolk State Spartans later this year. He’ll attempt to improve upon the team’s disappointing 2024-25 campaign in which they finished 2-3 in their division, and 4-8 overall.

It seems that the docuseries, which doesn’t have an official title or release date, will cover Vick’s ups and downs of his first coaching season, much like SMAC’s Amazon Prime docuseries, Coach Prime, covered former NFL star-turned-college coach Deion Sanders.