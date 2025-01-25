Michael Strahan revealed powerful advice Robin Roberts gave him during daughter’s cancer battle

Michael Strahan received valuable advice from his Good Morning America co-star regarding his daughter’s health journey.

In late 2023, Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, received a medulloblastoma diagnosis, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

That diagnosis resulted in surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor, followed by additional procedures and treatment, including chemotherapy.

Isabella documented the ups and downs she and her family experienced during her health journey on her official YouTube channel.

A primetime special will air in early February with additional footage and details about Isabella’s cancer battle.

In June of 2024, she officially completed chemotherapy and shared her diagnosis that she was cancer-free.

Throughout that battle, she likely had many individuals, including Robin Roberts, offering support and encouragement to her and her family.

Michael received powerful advice from his GMA co-star

Before Isabella’s primetime special airs on February 5, Michael Strahan and his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, spoke to People about the health journey. During the conversation, he mentioned how it can be challenging for a parent trying to help their child during their cancer battle.

“You’re so used to as a parent, fixing things, taking care of things, especially something that hurts your child, and here you can’t do anything, you’re at the mercy of doctors and medicine,” Strahan said.

He said his role was to sit with her, get her cups of ice and water, and “just tell her, ‘You’re gonna be OK.'”

According to People, Strahan also said his GMA co-star, Robin Roberts, gave him some helpful advice since she’d previously battled cancer.

“She said, ‘You think when you have cancer you’re going to wake up every day and think, Oh, I have cancer.’ But she said, ‘At some point, you wake up and you just live. You don’t even think about it,'” he said Roberts shared.

The former New York Giants star and Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted he can’t wait until his daughter feels like her “normal” self again.

“I think that will be a moment of completion. She’s already back at school but back to where she feels normal again and this doesn’t even cross her mind,” he said.

Robin and her spouse faced breast cancer

Roberts’ breast cancer diagnosis arrived in 2007, which resulted in surgery later that year and then eight chemotherapy treatments by January 2008. She went public with her health situation to create awareness and inspire others to get regular exams.

Four years later, she received a myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) diagnosis, which is a disease of the bone marrow. She again went public with her health battle and received a bonus marrow transplant that same year.

Viewers saw Roberts officially return to GMA in February 2013. An ABC News special, Robin’s Journey, documented her health journey. For raising public awareness and inspiring others during her health battle, she received a 2012 Peabody Award.

In 2023, she reflected on the 10th anniversary of receiving that life-saving transplant, something that other patients struggle to find.

Robin’s now-wife, Amber Laign, who began dating her in 2005, was among those who supported her through her health battles.

In 2021, Robin was there for Amber after she received her breast cancer diagnosis. Amber completed chemotherapy treatments in July 2022.

In March 2023, Roberts shared an update with Entertainment Tonight, indicating things were much better.

“It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well,” she said.

According to Roberts, Amber received an “excellent” prognosis and was “ready to start a new chapter” in their life.

Life Interrupted: Isabella’s Fight Against Cancer airs Wednesday, February 5 at 10/9c on ABC.