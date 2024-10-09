Menendez brothers juror reveals homophobia influenced verdict, calls for their release

Hazel Thornton, a former juror in the first Menendez brothers’ trial, has voiced her belief that sexism and homophobia led to a flawed 1994 verdict.

Thornton, who served on the jury found Erik and Lyle Menendez guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

She explained in a recent interview with TMZ that male jurors resisted the brothers’ claims of sexual abuse by their father, José Menendez, and felt societal pressure to adopt a “macho” stance.

Thornton highlighted that homophobia was a key issue during the trial, noting that the prosecution suggested family tensions arose from Erik’s alleged homosexuality​.

The hit series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story controversially explored the rumor that the brothers had an incestual relationship.

She further emphasized that even beyond allegations of sexual abuse, over 50 witnesses detailed other forms of abuse the brothers suffered.

Juror believes Menendez trial would receive a different outcome today

While a second trial in 1995 resulted in a murder conviction and life sentences without parole, Thornton believes that today’s more nuanced understanding of trauma could lead to a different outcome.

She hopes that current social media discussions and renewed interest in the case may encourage a reassessment​.

In her recent comments, Thornton also referenced new allegations by Roy Rosselló, a former member of Menudo, who claimed that José Menendez abused him.

She insists that even without this new testimony, the brothers’ second trial verdict should be overturned, and they should be released.

With the evolving public perception of the case and greater awareness of the complexities of abuse, she believes that justice would be served through a fresh evaluation​.

Erik and Lyle give their side in new Netflix documentary

The new Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers delves deeply into the infamous case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, the documentary offers fresh interviews with the brothers, exploring their perspectives on the crime, their traumatic upbringing, and the sensationalized trials that captivated the nation.

It features insights from key figures involved in the case, including family members, defense attorneys, and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, providing a multifaceted view of the events.

Released just weeks after Netflix’s dramatization Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the documentary aims to balance the narrative by allowing the brothers to directly share their experiences for the first time in decades.

It touches on their claims of abuse, their emotional struggles during the trials, and the aftermath of their confessions.

The film seeks to challenge public perception and reignite discussions about the complexities of the case, contributing to the ongoing debate about whether justice was truly served.

The Menendez Brothers is currently streaming on Netflix