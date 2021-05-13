Mayans M.C. Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo in Mayans M.C.. Pic credit: Justin Lubin/FX

Mayans M.C. arrived in September 2019, continuing the story of Sons of Anarchy with a spinoff series.

While the Sons of Anarchy story ended with Jax Teller’s death, Mayans M.C. focused on a different biker gang, set two-and-a-half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former prospect and newly full patch member of the Mayans M.C., Santo Padre Charter.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 ended with a fiery and explosive finale, as EZ ended up standing in a flurry of Molotov cocktails as several chapters sought his death.

Here is everything we know so far about Mayans M.C. Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Mayans, M.C. Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Mayans M.C.?

FX has renewed Mayans M.C. for a fourth season.

This was good news for the cast and crew since they were never guaranteed a fourth season.

“Honestly, I knew this was our shot. JD and I,” showrunner Elgin James told Deadline. We have one shot, ever. This is it, and we’ve just got to lay it all out.”And I came at the actors really hard like, ‘Everyone needs to show up. All of us together may never get this again, so every scene needs to be a heavyweight bow.’”

With E.C. in danger, as Molotov cocktails flew all around him, fans will get to see what happens when Mayans M.C. returns for Season 4.

Release date latest: When does Mayans M.C. Season 4 come out?

The release schedule should remain the same for Mayans M.C. Season 4.

With most television and movie productions going full-speed again, there should be no questions about the 2021-22 television release schedule.

Season 1 hit in September 2018, Season 2 premiered in September 2019, and Season 3 hit in March 2021.

Fans can expect one of two things.

First, Mayans M.C. Season 4 should return to the September schedule in 2021 or the show will just move into a new release schedule and arrive in March 2022.

Since the renewal came later than usual, it will more than likely hit in 2022. We will update this article when FX announces the official Mayans M.C. Season 4 release date.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 cast updates

J.D. Pardo returns to Mayans M.C. Season 4 as EZ.

“We’re really excited where EZ is gonna go. You know, I think EZ’s been on the fence for three seasons, right? He’s sort of [had] a foot in one world, a foot in the other,” showrunner Elgin James said. “And then what’s gonna happen now, when he fully commits to one, and I can tell you it’s gonna be pretty bloody.”

Also returning should be castmembers Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, and Ray McKinnon should return for Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 spoilers

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in Season 3,” showrunner Elgin James said in a statement.

“In season four, we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

The end of Mayans M.C. Season 3 saw EZ outside, when Molotov cocktails flew over the clubhouse wall. Outside were countless Mayans from other charters, hell-bent on taking Santo Padre down.

James said that Season 3 of Mayans M.C. was a version of Huckleberry Finn.

“People say Huckleberry Finn is about Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, and that was EZ this season. He was tempted just like Jesus, but unlike him, EZ did everything wrong,” James said. “EZ was hungry, and that was the point of him and Gaby consummating their relationship.

“It was like when Jesus was tempted in the desert by bread and water, but he said no. Things didn’t work out great for Jesus either, but we have yet to see where they’ll end up for EZ.”

In the season 3 finale, Gaby chose her future and left behind the man she loves. Her departure will take EZ “south of the light,” James said.

“This season, we dealt with consequences, and I think we’re going to continue to. I think everything is going to continue to spiral,” James said. “There’s just a darkness he can’t help but get swallowed up in, and I think that’s what we’re going to watch. We’ve watched him for three seasons try to get out of the darkness, and I think now… he’s f***ing in it.”

FX has yet to announce when Mayans M.C. Season 4 will premiere.