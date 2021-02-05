Mayans M.C. Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Mayans M.C. is coming back for its third season. Pic credit: Preshant Gupta/FX

Mayans M.C. brought the world of biker gangs back to fans who went through withdrawal when Sons of Anarchy wrapped up its run.

The second season premiered in November 2019 and ended with a massive shootout that left several dead and fanned the flames of the club.

However, at the same time, Season 3 sees creator Kurt Sutter no longer involved with the series, so fans have no idea what to expect.

When Mayans M.C. didn’t return to the fall 2020 schedule, fans wondered when it would come back to the small screen.

Here is everything we know so far about Mayans M.C. Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Mayans M.C.?

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Mayans M.C.?

FX renewed Mayans M.C. for a third season way back in November 2019.

The renewal came just one day before the second season premiered.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans MC with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX, said in a statement at the time.

“Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset, and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans MC with this incredible cast, crew, and creative team.”

This was due to the fact that FX fired Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter after complaints of his behavior on set.

Sutter explained that he stepped back from the show during the filming of Season 2 so others could take a bigger role in the creative aspects. However, there were complaints that indicated that due to his absence from the set, there was “confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me,” Sutter said. “Not the way I wanted to end my 18-year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive d**k is on brand.”

However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming for much of 2020 and the show was unable to reach its eventual estimated release date of November 2020.

Release date latest: When does Mayans M.C. Season 3 come out?

FX took 15 months to finally announce the third season of the series.

On February 5, 2021, the news hit that FX was bringing back Mayans M.C. for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 16.

While the wait for FX’s announcement was long, at least the time left waiting is very short as it will arrive in just over one month from now.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 cast updates

Because of the explosive events of Mayans M.C. Season 3, not everyone will return.

The main cast members that will be back for the next season include EZ (JD Pardo), Angel (Clayton Cardenas), Bishop (Michael Irby), Adelita (Carla Baratta), Emily (Sarah Bolger), Miguel (Danny Pino), Felipe (Edward James Olmos), Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), Potter (Ray McKinnon), Taza (Raoul Trujillo), and Coco (Richard Cabral).

Antonio Jaramillo will not be back for the new season as his character, Riz, died in Season 2. Riz murdered him in the hospital toward the end of the season.

“I think his old club has some dirt on him and he was willing to sacrifice his own blood, literally, so that information doesn’t get out,” Clayton Cardenas said.

Dita (Ada Maris) also won’t return, as she died as well.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 spoilers

New showrunner Elgin James told EW what fans could expect from the third season of Mayans M.C.

“Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos,” James said. “EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club’s hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest.

“Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep.

“Coco spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him. Alvarez will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the MC.”

He finished by saying Mayans M.C. Season 3 is about “reckoning.”

There is also the fact that Season 2 showed that one of the men who died at the party was a member of the Sons of Anarchy, so there is a chance that more crossover between the world of Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy could take place in Season 3.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on FX on March 16 on FX.