Mark Consuelos shares why it is his ‘worst month ever’ on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

LIVE with Kelly and Mark was quieter while Mark Consuelos was away in Atlanta shooting an upcoming film project, and Kelly Ripa held things down on the show.

Mark was gone for over a week while he filmed in Atlanta during a cold weather snowstorm that crippled the South and prolonged the shoot while everything shut down.

Mark’s absence on LIVE caused others to fill in for him next to Kelly and play his popular Stump Mark! game he loves so much.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly predicted Mark would feel betrayed upon his return since the substitute co-hosts did not do well.

During the week on LIVE with Mark’s absence, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Carson Kressley tried their best to help Kelly co-host the show.

Recently, when Mark returned from his lengthy hiatus while filming in Atlanta, Kelly shared how the gentlemen did in Stump Mark!, noting that he’d be “heartbroken” to hear the news.

Mark reveals ‘it’s my worst month ever’ as he returns to LIVE

Mark returned to Kelly’s side after a week as he filmed a new project in Atlanta and got an update about this time away.

During the host chat, Kelly said Mark would not take the news about Stump Mark! well as she said, “You’ll be heartbroken to know that Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Carson Kressley all lost the game.”

While Kelly said she felt smarter with Anderson Cooper on the show, she knew that Mark would not like how he played Stump Mark! on the show.

The game Kelly spoke about is Mark’s favorite part of the show, Stump Mark! He loves to win against contestants who call in with two statements: a truth and a lie.

If he guesses the truth successfully, the caller does not win a mug and t-shirt, much to his apparent delight.

Once he heard that the three fill-in co-hosts did not win the game, coupled with his losses in January, Mark said, “It’s my worst month ever!”

At the beginning of each month, the crew at LIVE compiles Mark’s statistics for the previous month’s win/loss ratio in the game, so time will honestly tell if it is actually his worst month or if it just feels like it is.

Mark and Kelly’s daughter, Lola, is having a great month

While Mark thinks he’s having a bad month, Lola, his daughter, is working on new music that will drop soon.

Lola shared a new song she’s been working on recently on TikTok.

The song title isn’t known yet, but it features Lola prominently, and she sings her name in the catchy song.

She seems to have had a much better month than Mark, with all his weather woes and losses in Stump Mark!.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.