Mark Consuelos appears with Jerry O’Connell as fans call out ‘unemployed life’

While Kelly Ripa is busy working and getting ready for her gig at LIVE’s After the Oscars Show, her better half seems to be taking it easy.

For a special reason, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are in the Los Angeles area for their show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

In the annual show, LIVE’s After the Oscars Show, they will interview celebrities as they exit the stage at the 2025 Academy Awards.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly Ripa took extra time off work at LIVE, leaving Mark bored as he faced working with a fill-in host.

While on the West Coast, Kelly and Mark balance work and play effortlessly. The duo made a lively appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before catching up with friends for some well-earned downtime.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One post featuring Mark and his good friend Jerry O’Connell is getting flack from critics because the duo needs more work, even as they prepare for LIVE’s upcoming Oscars show.

Jerry’s photo with Mark is facing backlash from fans

Usually, everyone loves to look at an excellent vintage car, especially out and about in Los Angeles, California. This time, fans called out Jerry O’Connell and Mark Consuelos, who were standing in front of Jerry’s vintage Volkswagen Squareback circa 1974.

At first, the comments seemed nice, as one fan said, “Jerry, the unemployed life totally suits you!” Jerry is married to Rebecca Romijn and can frequently take time off work to enjoy life.

A fan calls Jerry O’Connell “unemployed.” Pic credit: @mrjerryoc/Instagram

But then one critic slammed them both while emasculating Mark over Kelly’s strong work ethic. The critic began, “Ugh to actors that can not find steady work in their craft,” and finished the sentiment slamming Mark, calling him lucky since he “has Kelly working.”

A critic remarks about Mark Consuelos. Pic credit: @mrjerryoc/Instagram

Even though Mark is sitting next to Kelly on her show in a permanent co-host position and Jerry has worked on several significant projects like The Talk and Pictionary, another critic blasted them both.

Jerry O’Connell and Mark Consuelos get criticized on Instagram. Pic credit: @mrjerryoc/Instagram

Kelly and Rebecca seem happy enough with their spouses and how much they work. If not, there would be rumors about their marriages, but both couples seem happily married.

LIVE’s announcer Deja Vu shares information about the special show

LIVE’s After the Oscar Show is one of the biggest shows that Kelly puts on each year.

Deja Vu shared a video of all the Oscars highlights, including the Glambot and the step-and-repeat where all the glitzy photos are taken.

Jerry O’Connell will appear with Mark and Kelly on the special show, so despite the critics’ claims, neither he nor Mark is technically unemployed.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.