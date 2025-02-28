Mark Consuelos reveals a bizarre new habit after empty nesting with Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa recently sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, to promote their LIVE’s After the Oscars Show next week.

During the interview, the long-married couple discussed working together on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Mark is approaching a vital anniversary of two years of experience as Kelly’s official co-host on LIVE.

But not everything is happy and carefree on the set of LIVE, as Monsters and Critics has reported that fans think Mark is looking bored and checking out mentally at times.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are officially empty nesters. Their three children are all off and living their best lives away from NYC.

While they’ve been embracing their newfound freedom, Mark has developed an unusual new habit that has even Kelly scratching her head.

Mark shares a bizarre new habit he picked up recently

The Riverdale actor recently admitted that since their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, have moved out, he’s used their bathrooms instead of his own.

During the chat with Kelly and Mark, Jimmy mentioned that they are empty nesters now and asked how it is going for them.

All three of the couple’s children have moved out while starting their lives. Michael Consuelos works in nearby New Jersey, and Lola Consuelos is pursuing a musical career in London.

Joaquin Consuelos, the youngest of the bunch, recently celebrated his 22nd birthday at college in Michigan, and the family visited him.

Kelly said, “Amazing.” But then Mark shared an odd habit that he took up after the kids left home.

He shared that he goes to the kids’ bathrooms and uses them when the urge hits.

Kelly shook her head at the idea but admitted that it helped her because it freed up their bathroom just for her.

Mark admitted wanting to try them out since he paid for them and liked going to different places to complete his business.

The clip, which is on YouTube, can be seen below.

Kelly admitted that Mark does zone out, and it happens a lot

Fans noticed Mark zoning out and looking bored during a recent show when Kelly was absent, so Jimmy Kimmel brought it up on his show.

Kelly recently lost her dog Chewie and has been heartbroken about it for weeks. As she spoke about it on a recent LIVE, Mark tuned her out, and she called him out.

Mark could only admit that he was thinking about lunch while Kelly poured her heart out about her dog.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.