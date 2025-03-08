Live with Kelly and Mark viewers complain of ‘worst segment ever’

A recent segment during Live with Kelly and Mark had viewers moaning and groaning.

This week, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcomed Italian-American chef Giada DeLaurentiis on their show.

As is customary during cooking segments, Giada whipped up one of her favorite dishes.

Kelly and Mark looked on, making commentary as Giada shared her secret to making Pasta Assassina, also known as “burnt” spaghetti.

Kelly was impressed that no boiling was involved when cooking the pasta, revealing, “I love that.”

“This seems like something I could make,” Kelly joked.

Giada agreed, telling her, “It’s burnt pasta, so you can’t go wrong!”

About halfway through the instructional segment, Giada showed Kelly and Mark how the burnt pasta created black bits on the bottom.

Kelly was encouraged by Giada’s ‘burnt’ recipe

Giada reached her hand into the pan at one point and had a taste, telling her hosts, “So, you see what I mean when I say you can’t go wrong?”

Giada continued to encourage Kelly, telling her, “Kelly, this is totally doable, I promise.”

“No, I’m telling you. You had me at ‘burnt,’” Kelly teased.

They ended the clip with Kelly informing viewers about Giada’s upcoming cookbook, Super-Italian, encouraging them to pick up a copy.

At the end of the segment, Kelly and Mark got to taste Giada’s finished product, much to Mark’s delight, as he admitted he was “starving.”

The video was shared on Instagram in a Reel captioned “@giadadelaurentiis’ Pasta Assassina.”

LIVE fans criticize Giada’s cooking segment

In the comments section of the post, some LIVE fans applauded Giada’s work and noted how delicious her Pasta Assassina looked.

Others, however, found fault with Giada’s recipe and her cooking etiquette.

Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

One Instagram user was clearly not okay with Giada sticking her hands in the pan and having a taste for herself.

They asked, “Why does she have to put her hands in the food all the time that’s so unsanitary.”

“And that will be a NO THANKS,” added a second commenter.

@gracecharles48 spoke up, criticizing the Emmy award-winning chef’s cooking skills.

“She called herself a chef?? That’s a terrible way to cook pasta…terrible,” their comment read.

One Live with Kelly and Mark viewer griped, ‘The pasta still looks hard and that girl is annoying.”

Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Others used thumbs-down and nauseated/vomiting emojis to express their displeasure.

Yet another critic headed to the comments to gripe about Giada’s appearance on the show, calling it the “Worst segment ever.”

“Give these poor chefs more time!” they added.