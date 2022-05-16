Law & Order Thursdays preview: the shows conclude their seasons with powerful finales

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) guest-stars on the Law & Order Season 21 finale. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are ending with a bang.

The central Law & Order will have a big crossover as part of a hunt for a cop killer. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit brings back a familiar face, while Law & Order: Organized Crime brings its last storyline to a powerful close.

It all adds up to an amazing night to cap off the season and prepare for the summer hiatus.

Law & Order Thursdays to continue

While the ratings may not be as high as NBC had hoped, Law & Order Thursdays continue to be winners for the network.

The mothership Law & Order saw an uptick this past week to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit followed with 4.36 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while Law & Order: Organized Crime completed it with 3.05 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

This followed the news that both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime were renewed for new seasons this fall. NBC’s newly announced schedule confirms the Thursday night block will continue.

The mothership Law & Order mixed in some ripped-from-the-headlines cases, as the murder of a woman who turned out to be a scam artist led to going after a company selling opioids.

This had the revelation that Price’s brother had overdosed on those drugs, giving him a personal stake in things.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had Carisi clashing with the Catholic Church over a priest assaulting women. Meanwhile, Benson found some closure with former lover Burton Lowe (Aidan Quinn) accepting responsibility for his actions.

Finally, on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler managed to capture a hitwoman sent after him by Webb, which appeared to finally have Webb facing arrest.

Meanwhile, Donnelly announced he was stepping down and making Stabler the new head of the Brotherhood, while Nova had to go to extreme methods to stop her brother from killing Webb.

This sets up the big season finales, all of which have some huge stories.

What’s coming on the Law & Order Thursdays finales?

The night begins with Law & Order as Mariska Hargitay guest-stars in a dangerous case involving a cop killing in Black and Blue.

“The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides.”

The murder of a cop is sure to be tense, and Cosgrove will be taking it personally. Benson’s presence can add to the drama as Price and McCoy’s conflict on the case may ignite a powderkeg.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will bring back Raúl Esparza as Rafael Barba, who’s needed to defend a client in Final Call At Forlini’s Bar.

“The SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant’s table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial.”

Seeing Barba and Carisi clash will be interesting, while Rollins hiring Barba may put tension on her relationship with Carisi.

The season ends with Law & Order: Organized Crime as Friend or Foe brings the storylines of Webb and the Brotherhood to a massive head.

“As Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood. The taskforce works to track down Webb, who’s gone off the grid. Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn’t caught.”

The promo shows that Stabler’s cover is finally blown, which has the entire Brotherhood after him. It’s also likely to show Nova finally deciding her loyalties and a powerful wrap-up to the year.

With so much action and drama happening, Law & Order Thursdays will conclude the season in a powerful way to keep fans sated over the summer.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 21 at 8/7c on NBC.