Law and Order: Organized Crime adds new cast members for Season 2

Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones join Law and Order: Organized Crime Pic credit: NBC/Vertical Entertainment

Law and Order: Organized Crime is expanding its cast in Season 2.

This Is Us Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones, and veteran actor Vinnie Jones have been cast in recurring roles on the spin-off. This promises to beef up the second season drama.

The story so far on Law and Order: Organized Crime

The hit spin-off kicked off with the return of Detective Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) a decade after he left Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Stabler’s spirit for the job was broken when he was forced to shoot a teenager seeking revenge for her mother’s death in the squad room.

Stabler spent several years working with police in Europe and as a private contractor. He returned to New York when his wife was mortally wounded in what Stabler assumed was meant to be an attack on him.

Stabler became convinced the guilty party was Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), a pharmaceutical CEO and secret mobster. He eventually discovered it was Richard’s ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) who believed Stabler was responsible for the death of her own son.

The Season 1 finale ended with Wheatley arrested but arranging for a corrupt cop to try and kill Angela in her hospital bed with Stabler anxious about her condition.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Who are the new Law and Order Organized Crime cast members?

Ron Cephas Jones in This is Us. Pic credit: NBC

It was already announced that Season 2 will have McDermott returning as Wheatley, only now a recurring face rather than a regular. Thus, the show is beefing things up with some new faces.

Ron Cephas Jones is a veteran actor with scores of TV show guest roles such as Mr. Robot and Luke Cage. He’s best known for his turn as Willliam, Randall’s father, in This Is Us, which earned him two Emmy Awards.

He will play Congressman Leon Kilbride, described as “a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.”

Cephas Jones has experience with the franchise, having appeared as different characters in two episodes of the original Law and Order series and Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

Vinnie Jones began as a famous football player in England known for his rough style on the field. After retiring, he moved into acting, where he earned roles as the Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, Snatch, and dozens of other films.

In television, he’s starred in the musical comedy Galavant and the mystery series Deception.

He’ll portray Albi Briscu, “an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.”

The arrival of the pair indicates that Stabler’s unit will be moving from Wheatley to investigate a new crime in Season 2. It’s also possible they may be getting more into politics with Kilbride’s character.

With a couple of new characters joining, Stabler’s word will get more complex as Law and Order: Organized Crime ramps things up in Season 2.

Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres at 10 pm EST on Thursday, September 23 on NBC.