Ron Cephas Jones: Who is the actor who plays Ricco on Dolemite Is My Name?

Dolemite Is My Name brings back Eddie Murphy in a fantastic film about the true story of Rudy Ray Moore and his inspirational rise to fame.

The film shows how passion and resilience can pay off if one maintains the determination. But the movie also conveys how it takes a village to make a dream come true.

For example, at the start of Dolemite Is My Name, we are introduced to a homeless man named Ricco, who plants the idea and seeds of the character of Dolemite in Moore’s head. Ricco is played by the amazing character actor Ron Cephas Jones.

Those who are curious about Jones can look no further. Here is everything to know about Ron Cephas Jones from Dolemite Is My Name.

Who is Ron Cephas Jones from Dolemite Is My Name?

Ron Cephas Jones is well-known as the beloved William on This Is Us. He also played Bobby Fish in the canceled Marvel series Luke Cage. He played Romero in Mr. Robot, and Jack in Venom and the list could go on for quite a while. This versatile actor is impressive in any role he plays.

According to his IMDb profile, his role on This Is Us even won him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. This award was definitely well-earned. This role would also lead to a Black Reel Award. Alongside multiple other awards, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Ron Cephas Jones is gifted off the silver screen as well. He was in a Broadway production of the Steinbeck classic Of Mice and Men, as well as two other Broadway shows. This explains his musical talents as William on This Is Us, he was putting his Broadway experience to good use.

So how did he land the role of William, the father figure who everyone fell in love with on This Is Us? He had been working toward landing a landmark role like that since he first started taking acting classes in college according to Access Live.

In the same interview, he mentions that he got the opportunity to work with Phillip Seymour Hoffman in a broadway production before he passed. But for Jones, that was only the beginning. It may have taken a while, but Jones is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

More about Ron Cephas Jones from Dolemite Is My Name

Apparently, Jones is as good of a father offscreen as he is onscreen. Acting must run in the bloodline because his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones has made a name for herself in Hollywood as well, according to Essence. She is one of the stars in Blindspotting and was a member of the massively popular hit musical Hamilton.

The father-daughter duo was even able to work together in a film called Dog Days. Even though he wasn’t married to her mom, the two managed to maintain a good relationship with each other and raise a very gifted daughter. His daughter loves him so much she can’t even watch him die onscreen according to Live Rampup. He takes pride in where he has been, and where he’s going is sure to be a worthwhile journey for a worthy man.

So where can fans of Ron Cephas Jones follow his journey while waiting on his next performance? For now, Instagram is probably the best bet. He posts exactly what one would expect him to post about, the things that make him happiest. Most of his posts are about his newest acting endeavors and his beloved daughter.

While Jones does not have any films in the pipeline, he currently can be seen in Hulu’s Looking for Alaska and Truth Be Told which will premiere on AppleTV+ in December.

Dolemite Is My Name is now streaming on Netflix.