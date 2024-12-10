Kelly Ripa’s NYC townhouse slammed by critics as ‘boring’ and ‘depressing’

Kelly Ripa is booming professionally and in her private relationships, but critics are complaining about her home in New York City.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are thriving in their 28-year marriage and as co-hosts of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, but a recent home decor renovation has people talking.

While Kelly and Mark have made loud announcements on LIVE that they love Palm Springs and want to move their show to the West Coast, they have put a lot of time and effort into their home in NYC.

Architectural Digest is featuring the celebrity couple in the January edition of its magazine, which is available in print and online.

Still, the feedback is mainly negative about how the home looks, despite the time, effort, and great expense that Kelly and Mark must have put into the whole endeavor.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the Architectural Digest spread, Kelly says, “I’ve spent my life growing up on sets. So I like a bit of dazzle. Give me a show,” but fans called it “boring” instead.

Critics pan Kelly and Mark’s NYC home, calling it ‘boring’

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, which showed just how far apart Kelly and Mark are in their decorating styles, the couple came together to showcase their home in Architectural Digest.

As soon as Architectural Digest shared it online, feedback began to come in, sharing how everyone felt about the townhouse and its appearance.

One critic said, “What a boring house,” and another concurred, “My thoughts precisely.”

Kelly Ripa’s home is called “boring.” Pic credit: @archdigest/Instagram

Another detractor said they thought the home was “Dark, gloomy, heavy” and “depressing.” This same person clarified, “When trying so very hard to have opulence goes wrong, this is how it looks…nope.”

One critic thought Kelly Ripa’s home is “dark, gloomy, heavy, depressing.” Pic credit: @archdigest/Instagram

Another fault-finder parroted these celebrities: “‘We are loaded, and we wanted you to be clear about that!’ I’m so bored with all the celebs showcasing in AD.”

A fan of Architectural Digest said they were “bored” with Kelly Ripa’s home. Pic credit: @archdigest/Instagram

Another person mentioned that Kelly and Mark’s colorful and over-the-top personalities would “bring a lot more color to match” in decorating their townhome.

Critics are commenting that Kelly Ripa’s townhouse needs more color. Pic credit: @archdigest/Instagram

Kelly and Mark explain their design choices

Kelly and Mark shot a lengthy video with the Architectural Digest crew to showcase the details they used to decorate their home.

According to the video they shot for the spread, Kelly and Mark explicitly chose the Art Deco style for the home, and they wanted it despite the negative comments that have started to flow.

In the video, Kelly describes this home as her final home, the place she loves most and is happy with how it looks.

While Kelly and Mark love Palm Springs, they may still return home to NYC after vacationing in the sun.

Kelly and Mark have spent much time perfecting their home, even if critics aren’t as happy with the outcome.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.