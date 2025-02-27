Kelly Ripa’s impersonation sparks backlash as fans call it ‘creepy’ and ‘weird’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are moving Live with Kelly and Mark to Los Angeles for an upcoming show, and some of the prep work is coming off as “creepy” and “weird,” say some show fans.

According to a post on Reddit, Kelly Ripa’s latest incarnation has some fans who are put off and do not like it at all speaking out.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly dressed up as Ariana Grande and her Glinda the Good Witch character from Wicked and shot a video for the show.

LIVE’s After the Oscars Show will feature Kelly and Mark speaking to celebrities after the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kelly has been busy preparing for the move out west and recently missed a live show. Fans thought Mark looked bored throughout.

Now, fans of the show are saying that Kelly’s new skit is missing the mark and calling it all sorts of names like “creepy” and “disturbing.”

Kelly’s impersonation of Ariana is deemed ‘creepy’ by critics

Kelly dressed up, complete with makeup and glitter, as Ariana Grande in her Glinda the Good Witch persona for the opening of the LIVE’s After the Oscars Show in March.

The transformation is incredible because, with the right makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, she does look a lot like Ariana.

However, some fans speak out about the transformation on Reddit, and the comments are not good.

One fan said, “Kelly Ripa dressed up as Ariana Grande and the resemblance is crazy!”

A fan shared about Kelly Ripa dressing up as Ariana Grande. Pic credit: u/Issue_Status/r/popculturechat/Reddit

The responses to the statement about Kelly’s resemblance to Ariana show that some are not fans of the look.

One critic called the impersonation “disturbing,” and another said, “it is creepy I guess.”

Critics call Kelly Ripa ‘disturbing’ and ‘creepy.’ Pic credit: u/Issue_Status/r/popculturechat/Reddit

Another critic said, “Kill it with fire.” Then someone said, “What a weird thing to do,” as someone else asked, “So this is just makeup?”

Critics call Kelly’s skit ‘weird.’ Pic credit: u/Issue_Status/r/popculturechat/Reddit

Mark got into character alongside Kelly

LIVE got Mark to dress up as a prince alongside Kelly’s rendition of Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

The entire show opening skit looks fun and well planned out since it is full of details that fully submerge Kelly into the Wicked world.

LIVE’s After the Oscars Show on March 3, 2025, will be a great watch and a refreshing change from the normal shows in NYC.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.