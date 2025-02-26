Kelly Ripa’s sudden absence on LIVE has Mark Consuelos ‘bored to death’

Kelly Ripa means more to Live with Kelly and Mark than she may think, and when she’s absent, she leaves a big seat to fill.

Kelly’s recent absence on LIVE was unexpected and unexplained, as Deja Vu filled in for Kelly alongside Mark Consuelos.

Mark and Deja did not mention why Kelly was missing on a recent episode of LIVE, but it may be related to something big happening next month.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly recently “fooled” Mark as she shot the opening for LIVE’s After the Oscars show, which will air on March 3, 2025.

The show will move to Los Angeles for a special event featuring celebrity interviews after the Oscars, which Kelly looks forward to each year.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans noticed Kelly’s absence and started commenting on Mark and his demeanor while she was absent from the show.

Mark looked ‘bored to death’ without Kelly next to him, according to fans

Kelly is the heart of LIVE, and no matter who tries to fill her seat, they do not match her excellence.

There was no explanation for Kelly’s absence. She may have been resting after traveling to Michigan the weekend before or preparing for her trip to Los Angeles for the show.

Mark seemed flat and unimpressed about anything during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. Deja Vu, the show’s announcer, joined him, but fans were not feeling his energy.

After LIVE shared a clip of Kate Hudson on the show, some started to remark about the show and how Mark seemed bored.

Mark is finishing his second year as a full-time LIVE co-host, and fans noticed the boredom creeping in.

One fan said, “Mark was bored to death this whole show, and I was too.”

Another fan responded, “Maybe it’s me, but I feel like he’s less interested every week.”

Fans feel Mark Consuelos is ‘bored to death’ on LIVE lately. Pic credit: Facebook/ Live with Kelly and Mark

With a big show coming up, LIVE’s After Oscars Show, and all that entails, maybe Mark’s mind was on the trip, and he wasn’t excited to film yet another episode, especially if Kelly wasn’t there.

Kelly showcased what it took to turn her into an Ariana Grande lookalike

Ariana Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch in the movie Wicked, and it is a central theme for LIVE’s After the Oscars Show next week. Kelly recreated Ariana’s look incredibly well with the help of her crew.

Kelly thanked Kristofer Buckle and Ryan Trygstad for their help with her look. Hopefully, Kelly will be back soon and ready to sit in her seat next to Mark.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.