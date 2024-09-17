Kelly Ripa steps away from LIVE for a special night with Barry Sonnenfeld

News of a particular event could help during Kelly Ripa’s sad week on Live with Kelly and Mark, as Art Moore’s departure is upsetting everyone.

When Art announced earlier this year that his tenure at LIVE was ending, Kelly was so upset that she seriously considered retiring alongside him.

Art was Kelly’s mainstay during her years at LIVE, but the thought of moving to a new studio next year was too big of a change for the longtime employee.

Disney has been moving different ABC shows, including The View, to the new building, and Art negotiated LIVE staying put for another year.

While Kelly has not officially announced her retirement yet, the entire Live with Kelly and Mark show will look completely different in a new building with a new set.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly has accepted a new gig for next month that will undoubtedly distract her from Art’s departure and the other significant changes at LIVE that are coming soon.

Kelly’s new job away from LIVE includes famous filmmaker and director

Kelly will be spending some time off from her spot on LIVE next month with a special event with one of her good friends.

She will join Barry Sonnenfeld at the famous 92nd Street Y on October 8, 2024, for a special night promoting his newest book. The facility often has special talks promoting books or films.

Barry has directed and worked on many good films, including Addams Family, Addams Family Values, and Get Shorty. He also produced a movie that Mark was in called Nine Lives.

Barry is good friends with Kelly and Mark and has often appeared on LIVE with them.

This noteworthy event, coming up next month, is named Barry Sonnenfeld in Conversation with Kelly Ripa: Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time and will feature readings from his book.

The event may be great for hearing some juicy stories about Kelly and Mark. Barry mentioned Kelly Ripa when he sold one of his homes in a blurb.

Mansion Global quoted Barry speaking about the home’s unique luge course and saying that “a lot of famous people have used it—Tom Cruise has used it, Jerry Seinfeld has used it, and Kelly Ripa.”

It would be great for Barry to share some interesting tidbits about Kelly and Mark.

Mark got to spend time with his friend, Wilmer Valderrama

Kelly’s husband, Mark, had a similar event with one of his good friends, Wilmer Valderrama, who also promoted a new book.

Wilmer came to the show to discuss how he entered the United States, calling it his origin story.

Seeing Kelly and Mark supporting their friends at different events is always nice.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.