Kelly Ripa shares why LIVE with Kelly and Mark is on a short break

LIVE with Kelly and Mark did not live up to its name recently when fans tuned in at the beginning of a new week, only to be met with a “prerecorded” disclaimer at the bottom of the screen.

While Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos typically prerecord most end-of-the-week episodes to take extended weekend breaks, things were different this time.

Kelly and Mark jet off to Palm Springs during these weekend breaks or travel to Michigan to see their son, Joaquin Consuelos, at the University of Michigan.

As Monsters and Critics reported, even their trips to Michigan may end since Kelly and Mark’s son is graduating soon.

Kelly and Mark took extra time off and prerecorded their show, not because of Palm Springs or Michigan, but because of another frequent stop for the jet-setting couple.

Kelly shared on her Instagram account that she and Mark took a work trip to their beloved Italy, where Mark shared a lovely selfie.

Mark Consuelos shared a photo of himself and Kelly Ripa. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Here’s why Kelly’s show was prerecorded and not live

Kelly and Mark recently shared photos showing that the duo could not film their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, in front of a live audience.

Kelly and Mark opted to show a prerecorded episode in Italy during what Kelly called a “work” trip.

Kelly shared a photo overlooking the coast in Italy, calling it her “office view,” which is entirely different from her new “cold” building in New York City.

Kelly Ripa shared a view from her “office” in Italy. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly then shared another photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, along with Albert Bianchini, a film producer, Nicole Perteet, a hairstylist, and Audrey Slater, a stylist and fashion director.

Kelly called the group “The Italian Job,” alluding to a project they could work on while in Italy.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of “The Italian Job” in Italy. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly revealed one final photo that said, “Ciao for now, Italia.” She posted it on her Instagram Story while she usually filmed her live show.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo from her goodbye in Italy on social media. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

When will LIVE with Kelly and Mark return with a new show?

Kelly and Mark will return to their seats to host everyone’s favorite morning talk show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, on April 29, 2025.

There are still tickets on the 1iota.com website for the next show, airing on a Tuesday.

Stanley Tucci, Ed Helms, and Samara Joy will be guests on the next show. Kelly and Mark are also filming a show for a later date that will feature renowned chef Jamie Oliver as a guest.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.