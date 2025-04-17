Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal why they are ‘not ready’ for this big next step away from LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos seem to be in a constant state of change this year, and the shifts in their lives keep coming.

A recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark featured the veteran showbiz stars revealing that they are not ready for a big event.

Kelly and Mark are still reeling from the enormous changes to their studio space and the much longer commute to the new area.

Kelly used to live so close to the studio that housed LIVE that she could walk to it in minutes; now, the commute includes an extra 25 minutes of driving time.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, the new studio is causing complaints not only from Kelly and Mark but also from the show’s fans due to the numerous problems with the latest building space.

Now, Kelly and Mark shared that they are bracing for a new challenge: Their youngest son, Joaquin, will graduate from the University of Michigan in weeks.

Here’s why Kelly and Mark shared ‘We are not ready’ for this event

Graduating from college is a huge deal for everyone; even stars are not immune to having big feelings over such an event.

Kelly and Mark, who got their start in show business and their married life on All My Children, are bracing for a significant change as their youngest is ready to graduate from college.

Kelly and Mark have already seen two of their three children leave home permanently, and now their youngest is also ready to fly the nest.

Kelly and Mark’s older children, Michael and Lola, are already well-established in their careers in television and the music industry.

Their youngest, Joaquin, is graduating in just over two weeks from the University of Michigan.

Kelly and Mark reveal they are not taking the news well that their youngest will be a college graduate.

Kelly shared, “Our newborn baby is graduating in … two weeks? We’re so not ready.”

Then Mark jumped in to say of his beloved city in Michigan, “We’re not ready to leave Ann Arbor yet.”

The couple loves venturing to Ann Arbor for events and any chance they get to see Joaquin wrestle or play in a dramatic role.

Kelly keeps talking about her desire to go to college, and once Joaquin graduates, she will be able to settle in and get the degree she wants.

That way, she and Mark will have a good reason to keep visiting Ann Arbor, at least until Kelly earns her degree.

What are Kelly and Mark’s other kids up to these days?

Michael, Kelly, and Mark’s oldest recently shared on Instagram a series of photos showcasing his different looks from the season’s beginning, middle, and end.

Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, is still in London working on her blossoming musical career.

In her latest post, Lola shared that she is eager for her EP to be released soon.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.