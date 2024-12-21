Kelly Ripa shakes things up on LIVE with big changes before Christmas

Live with Kelly and Mark is undergoing a shakeup just before Christmas this year, and it looks to be an exciting variation of the popular show.

Die-hard fans of Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, know how they usually work on their show Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly, who used to host with Ryan Seacrest, now sits next to Mark each show during their crazy host chats and then Stump Mark segments.

Then, the duo interviews celebrities and offers exciting segments like cooking or exercise tips, but a change is coming to LIVE.

A press release by Disney/ABC highlights some changes for the episodes airing Christmas week. It looks to be an epic week for LIVE.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A new “holiday show” is coming up soon for LIVE, featuring a great lineup of guests, including the big man, Santa Claus.

Kelly is putting on LIVE’s special holiday show, Miracle on 67th Street

The holiday season is upon us, and just like many daytime shows, Live with Kelly and Mark will feature some repeated segments.

What distinguishes Kelly and Mark from other shows, like The View, is that they tape new host chats and Stump Mark segments for viewers.

This year, Kelly and Mark are changing things before their holiday break by offering a special show featuring Mary J. Blige and Rob Thomas from Matchbox Twenty fame.

Taking the stage alongside Mary J. Blige is the Brooklyn Youth Chorus for what promises to be a moving musical segment.

The ABC Entertainment press release also lets fans know who else to expect during the exciting week, including Santa Claus.

Musical guests will be the norm all week on LIVE. In addition to Mary J. Blige and Rob Thomas, Cher, the Sharpe Family Singers, and the pop duo Mau y Ricky will perform.

Tom Holland and the always-funny Steve Patterson will also show up during the week. There will be episodes each day, including on Christmas.

Steve and Mark have become best friends because of their antics on LIVE. Be sure to watch whenever Steve is on the show; it’s hilarious.

Kelly and Mark showcase The Rockettes on LIVE

Many visit New York City to see The Rockettes yearly during the holiday season. This year, Kelly and Mark brought them onto the LIVE stage to have them perform during the holiday season.

Kelly and Mark got into the act while wearing their ugly Christmas sweaters. As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly knows the best way to get her kids to agree to a Christmas card, and she loves all things Christmas.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.