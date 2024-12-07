Kelly Ripa playfully drags Mark Consuelos for his take on the holidays

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are winning in both their private lives and professionally since their show, Live with Kelly and Mark, continues to be a hit, as is their long-time marriage.

It’s not every day that a couple married twenty-eight years can work together with the ease that Kelly and Mark do so well, and in front of a live audience to boot.

Kelly and Mark use their popular host chat as impromptu marriage therapy, calling out the other when things annoy them, as Kelly has done recently.

Kelly is big into the holidays, any holiday, and wants to go overboard with the decorations, which Mark seems to dislike immensely.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Kelly shut Mark down over his reaction to an 8-foot snowman she wanted to add to their mix since she did not decorate for Halloween because of his preferences.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly continued roasting Mark on her Instagram Stories with a new post about his reluctance to have lavish holiday decorations at their NYC home.

Kelly catches Mark’s genuine reaction to her Christmas decorations

Kelly has been excitedly sharing news about her Christmas decorations all week on LIVE. She even announced, “She’s almost ready!” when speaking of her floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree.

Mark is notorious for his reluctance to decorate during the holidays; he endures it for his family’s sake, much to Kelly’s chagrin.

Kelly shared a new video of her immense holiday decoration spread at her New York City penthouse when she caught Mark in the background looking unimpressed.

Kelly Ripa shared her Christmas decorations on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark looks grim and unamused by the decorations’ glitz in the mirror’s reflection behind a table filled with nutcrackers and greenery.

His reaction must have prompted Kelly to catch Mark more clearly in the video and caption it, Mark “reacting to holiday decor (irritating water bottle in hand).”

Kelly Ripa showed how Mark Consuelos reacted to her Christmas setup. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly playfully dragged Mark with the post since she was so excited about the holiday trimmings, and Mark was more focused on his phone than anything around him.

Kelly recently shared one of her favorite facial products

Kelly has been accused in the past of getting lip injections, although she swears she did not. To combat those accusations, she shared on Instagram what products she uses for her lips.

She recently partnered with Loreal to share her favorite face cream with her fans. She uses Revitalift, which seems to work well for her.

Whatever Kelly is doing is working since she continues to look great!

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.